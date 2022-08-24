Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Aug. 16) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A remarkable record of a Cape Verde shearwater, first for Massachusetts and second for North America, was photographed several miles east of Chatham.

A sandhill crane was at Barnstable Harbor, and a brown pelican continued to be seen various spots along Cape Cod Bay, most recently at First Encounter Beach in Eastham and Jeremy Point in Wellfleet.