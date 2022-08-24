Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Aug. 16) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A remarkable record of a Cape Verde shearwater, first for Massachusetts and second for North America, was photographed several miles east of Chatham.
A sandhill crane was at Barnstable Harbor, and a brown pelican continued to be seen various spots along Cape Cod Bay, most recently at First Encounter Beach in Eastham and Jeremy Point in Wellfleet.
Birds noted on South Monomoy island included 7 Northern shovelers, 20 gadwall, 12 green-winged teal, a ruddy duck, 3 pied-billed grebes, a common gallinule, 5 American coots, a whimbrel, 10 Hudsonian godwits, a marbled godwit, 325 semipalmated sandpipers, 260 short-billed dowitchers, a black tern, 15 roseate terns, 6 Cory’s shearwaters, 38 great shearwaters, a little blue heron, a glossy ibis, 3 Northern harriers, a bald eagle, and a peregrine falcon.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a razorbill, a Baird’s sandpiper, a Western sandpiper, 2 parasitic jaegers, a black tern, 300 roseate terns, 1,500 common terns, 750 common shearwaters, 2,250 great shearwaters, and smaller numbers of sooty and Manx shearwaters.
Other sightings around the Cape included five continuing little blue herons at Santuit Pond in Mashpee, a blue-winged warbler elsewhere in Mashpee, a clay-colored sparrow at Crane WMA in Falmouth, a red-necked grebe at Corporation Beach in Dennis, a long-billed dowitcher in Chatham, an American bittern in North Truro, and a great cormorant in Provincetown Harbor.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.