They both have children – on opposite sides of the country. Whose kids get shortchanged?

Q. My boyfriend and I are faced with a dilemma. We have known each other for a year and a half, dating on and off, and made it official about three months ago. Then reality set in, and this is our challenge:

He has a daughter who lives on the other side of the country, while I have two children here with us. He is retiring from the military in two years and is faced with either moving closer to his daughter to be with her and raise her better, or staying here with me to pursue a future with my family.

It would be difficult for me to uproot my children from their home, so I am faced with deciding whether to fight tooth and nail to get them out of state or sacrificing my time with them to move with him and his daughter. There is no right answer because there are three children and two locations. One way or the other, a huge sacrifice will be made by one of us, and either his daughter or my kids will suffer for it.

What to do, what to do?

– Uproot?

A. There are other options to consider that put the children first.

You could try long distance when he retires from the military, both of you living with your kids until it’s easier to be with each other. You could look into spending summers together.

You’re talking about something that won’t happen for two years, right? You’ve only been official for three months. It seems too early to know how you’ll feel about him in a year, or what you’ll both learn about the needs of your children as they get older.

My advice is to see how this plays out over the next six months or more. Pay attention to your kids. Engage with him about his daughter, and spend time with her if that’s a comfortable option for everyone.

For now, assume there will be no move — so you can be in the moment.

You didn’t tell us much about the relationship, only about logistics, and I think that’s telling. Consider what you know, and what you still have to learn. Do your kids enjoy your current setup? How do they get along with your boyfriend? How does your relationship fare when there’s distance? Keep track of this stuff, and the decisions might come easier later.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

If he is unhappy with the way his daughter is being raised, I fail to see how it wouldn’t benefit HER to move her to THIS side of the country. FLIPSIDE

I don’t interpret the “raise her better” comment to mean that he is worried about the way she is currently being raised. I take it to mean that he wants to do a better job in raising her, i.e., be more involved in her upbringing. I’m curious how often he even sees his daughter. HARRYSTRUMAN

You guys have been on and off for more time than you’ve been a couple. Have you even met his daughter? It’s way premature to decide this all now. DANGLEPARTICIPLE

My opinion is opposite Meredith’s: You should be addressing it now. You both are grown adults and parents. If both of you put your kids first (which is what good parents should do!), I don’t see why wasting any more time in the relationship can help. No doubt it’s sad, but it is what it is. PENSEUSE

