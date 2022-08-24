31-year-old woman suspected of killing father, two other male relatives, before taking her own life, authorities say

Blodgett said the woman then made her way to the Stop & Shop supermarket on Washington St. in Lynn, where she died by suicide. “She then took her own life in her vehicle in the parking lot of the Stop and Shop on Washington Street,’' he said.

“Investigators believe at this time that a 31-year-old woman shot and killed her 66-year-old father and her 34-year-old brother-in-law at 98 Rockaway St.,” Blodgett said at a press conference Wednesday. “She then shot and killed a 56-year-old-man in his vehicle outside 44 Laighton St. And this man was the brother-in-law’s father.”

LYNN — Authorities believe a 31-year-old woman shot and killed her father and two other male relatives on Tuesday before taking her own life, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Advertisement

Blodgett said notification of relatives is ongoing and authorities could not release the names of the victims or their suspected killer. He also said indicated the investigators need a translator to speak with some of the people being interviewed, although he did not specify the language the witnesses use.

“We don’t have a motive yet,’' he said. “We did not know until today they were family members.”

No one answered at 98 Rockaway St. when a Globe reporter knocked on the door on Wednesday. But at 44 Laighton St., where the brother-in-law’s father was murdered, neighbors recalled hearing loud noises on Tuesday.

William Umana, 44, and his twin 8-year-old sons were asleep Tuesday in his apartment on the lower floor of 44 Laighton St. when Umana heard four blasts. At first he thought they could have been fireworks but ran outside to check. When he got outside on the porch, he said he saw his upstairs neighbor — the man Blodgett identified as the brother-in-law’s father — in his car directly across the street.

Advertisement

“I thought he was texting or something,” Umana said, standing with his landlord outside the house on Wednesday. He didn’t see anyone else, he said.

Umana, who works for a demolition company, went back inside Tuesday a little spooked, but he didn’t think much of it.

Later the police showed up and Umana learned that his upstairs neighbor, who he only knew by his first name, Abduhalim, had been shot in his car.

The man who was shot had moved in this spring, said Abderrazak Tajri, the landlord of 44 Laighton St.

The man’s son sponsored his tenancy application, Tajri said. Abduhalim was from Afghanistan and spoke limited English. Sometimes he would write out what he needed to tell Tajri and then try to translate it to English, Tajri said.

Both Umana and Tajri said that Abduhalim, who was in his early 50s, was a “nice guy” and quiet person who kept to himself.

The son told Tajri that Abduhalim worked nights at a WalMart near Salem. Umana rarely saw him around the house.

Abduhalim always paid his rent right on the first day of the month, Tajri said.

A neighbor on Rockaway Street said Wednesday that she never saw any sign of upheaval at 98 Rockaway St.

Linda Montuori, 60, who has lived across the street from 98 Rockaway St. for 46 years, described the house as “very quiet, very low-key,” and “polite.”

“We don’t know what goes on behind closed doors, so it’s very frightening,” Montuori said as she stood in her driveway on Wednesday. “We should really use our ears and eyes and hear what our neighbors are going through and maybe help them.”

Advertisement

Montuori had just left her house to pick up her housemate at work when she received a call from another neighbor informing her that there had been a shooting. She was scared and shocked, she said.

Montuori said the neighborhood has changed a lot since she first moved in and has increasingly struggled with crime. She said she hoped the police would increase their presence in the neighborhood.

She said that the neighborhood has “been a little crazy” of late.

Blodgett provided the update on the multiple homicides and apparent suicide at a press conference at his Salem office Wednesday where he also discussed the indictment in a 1986 murder of a 20-year-old woman.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Alexander Thompson can be reached at alexander.thompson@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @AlMThompson Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.