4 takeaways from last night’s Providence mayoral debate

The candidates have reached a point in the election cycle where they can recite each other’s talking points in their sleep, but the moderators at Channel 12 did a nice job of keeping them on their toes. You should take an hour to watch the debate here.

There are less than three weeks until Providence elects a new mayor (the winner of the Democratic primary won’t have a general election opponent), and Gonzalo Cuervo, Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune, and Brett Smiley had their first-and-only live television debate last night on WPRI.

An all-around missed opportunity

Advertisement

If the conventional wisdom is accurate that Smiley is the favorite with three weeks to go until the Sept. 13 primary, Cuervo and LaFortune didn’t make up a ton of ground.

They landed punches on Smiley for paying a $4,500 fine to the state Ethics Commission for accepting donations from individuals with state contracts while he was director of administration, but they came up short with their own pitches to the voters.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Cuervo is clearly the most progressive candidate in the race, and LaFortune has the most compelling life story, but they never managed to get that across in their only live televised debate opportunity.

Meanwhile, Smiley still hasn’t pulled away from his opponents in this race. He has the most money and the best organization, but he is proving to be perfectly content with running the clock out on Cuervo and LaFortune rather than outlining a bold vision for the city.

Sticking to a broken education plan

The most overused cliché in Providence politics right now is that the school district needs to stick to a plan, any plan, in order to turn things around, but all three of the mayoral candidates are quick to express disappointment with the plan that currently exists – meaning the state takeover of the city’s schools.

Advertisement

No parent in Providence came away from that debate thinking that any one of the candidates will be the “education mayor,” but Tim White asked a good question about concrete examples of what they’ll do. Smiley focused on expanding pre-kindergarten, Cuervo honed in on continuing to repair school buildings, and LaFortune plans to plan more.

Pensions are a ticking time bomb

There might not be a city in America where pensions have been a more consistent point of contention than Providence, which is about to elect at least the third consecutive mayor charged with saving a system that pays out to retired police officers, firefighters, and other city workers. The pension system is currently about 23 percent funded, and the city’s annual payments are growing at a rate that far exceeds the growth of revenue.

All three of the candidates voted in favor of proposed $515 million pension bond, but it looks like that plan is on hold because interest rates have risen too high. Because voters approved a five-year window to borrow the money, it appears the next mayor will have a very risky decision on their hands during their first term in office.

There aren’t many other options. Cuervo and LaFortune want the hospitals and colleges to kick in more money to the city (the presidents of those institutions hate the idea of paying for mistakes of the past) and Smiley wants to move the city pension system into the state system (which will anger residents of every other city and town in Rhode Island).Good luck.

Advertisement

The good news

This is the first time in many years in Providence where there are three honest, ethical candidates who are qualified to be mayor. While they largely agree on most of the city’s pressing issues, there’s a case to be made for all of them.

Smiley is probably best prepared to be the mayor. Cuervo understands the pulse of the city a little better than his opponents. And LaFortune’s lived experience – she would be the first mayor to send her kids to public schools since Joe Doorley – resonates most with families in the city.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.