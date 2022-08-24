4-year-old boy who fell from window in Dorchester has died

Jim Borghesani, another spokesperson for Hayden’s office, said the investigation into the boy’s death remains active. No criminal charges have been filed.

“Sadly, the child died earlier today,” said Renee Algarin, a spokesperson for Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office, in a brief statement Wednesday afternoon.

The 4-year-old boy who fell last week from a fourth-story window of a residential building near Franklin Park in Dorchester has died, authorities said Wednesday.

Police had responded to a 911 call at 3:17 p.m. on Aug. 17 for a report of a child who had fallen from a window at 12 American Legion Highway, Boston Police Bureau of Investigative Services Superintendent Felipe Colon told reporters at the scene that day.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim suffering serious, life-threatening injuries, Colon said at the time. The child was rushed to a local hospital, where he died Wednesday.

The boy’s mother, Erika Moon, last week identified her son as Isaak and said there were guardrails over the window, but he was able to open them.

“He has spectrum autism, no sense of danger whatsoever,” Moon said. “He opened the railing door, opened the window, and fell out the window. Then I come running down, screaming to get help, and the ambulance came.”

