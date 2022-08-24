American flags, ballet, and a courtroom drama

Aspiring dancers can line up along South Shore Ballet Theatre’s barre for two days of late-August open houses. The Hingham ballet school will open its 45 Industrial Park Road studios from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 29 and 30, offering open classes for dancers 7 and up, tours of the facility, and auditions for its annual production of “The Nutcracker.” Auditions also will take place for the studio’s Boys’ Ballet scholarship program. Admission is free. For more information, visit southshoreballettheatre.com .

Gloucester’s Cape Ann Museum has opened “Americans Flags,” an exhibit by artist Tim Ferguson Sauder. The exhibit features a collection of wooden flags, on which the stars and stripes have been marked by footsteps, tire skids, and natural materials. Marks were collected at sites ranging from Massachusetts strawberry farms to the nation’s southern border. “Americans Flags” runs Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. through Sept. 25 at the Janet & William Ellery James Center on the museum’s CAM Green, 13 Poplar St. Admission is free. For more information, visit capeannmuseum.org .

The North River Theater in Norwell is staging Ayn Rand’s early courtroom drama, “Night of January 16th.” Written before her novels, the play asks volunteers from the audience to participate in a jury, deciding the accused’s verdict — and the show’s ending. The production runs from Sept. 9 to Sept. 18 at 513 River St. Evening and matinee tickets are available for $25. For more information, visit northrivertheater.org.

The Newburyport Art Association is hosting a show and sale of paintings from its plein air interest groups Aug. 24 through Sept. 4. Paintings by two groups of artists, “Band of Brushes” and the “Newburyport Ten,” will be shown across the Sargent, Hartson, and shop galleries at 65 Water St., open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Framed and unframed work will be available for sale. For more information, visit newburyportart.org.

The Pilgrim Festival Chorus will host open rehearsals and auditions at Plymouth’s Faith Community Church, 25 Carver Road. On Mondays, Sept. 12 and 19, interested singers can stop by at 6:30 p.m. to audition for placement or simply stay for a casual rehearsal session with the rest of the choir. The chorus is preparing for its winter holiday concert, which takes place in December. There is no cost to attend rehearsals/tryouts. For more information, look under the membership tab for “sing with us” at pilgrimfestivalchorus.org.

The Armory Cafe’s long-running live music series, “Somerville Songwriter Sessions,” is back for its first full fall season since 2019. South Coast fiddler Sam Babineau will be joined by two Boston-based acts — keyboardist Glimmer and singer Rachel Marie — for solo performances and a round-robin song swap starting at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 10. Shows continue every first Saturday of the month at 191 Highland Ave. Suggested donation is $15. For more information, visit artsatthearmory.org.

Milton’s Eustice Estate is celebrating its newest exhibition with a picnic Sunday, Sept. 11, from noon to 2 p.m. and from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Visitors can enjoy live music, lawn games, and circus performances — plus an exclusive Sam Adams brew. Tickets are $35, $15 for Historic New England members, and include one beer and admission to “Loud, Naked & in Three Colors: the History of Tattooing in Boston,” which runs through October. For more information, visit historicnewengland.org.

