Ballard’s Beach Resort wins appeal of license suspensions, is allowed to fully reopen

PROVIDENCE — Ballard’s Beach Resort, which on Monday had its liquor and entertainment licenses suspended for two weeks after brawls broke out there during a music festival and on the Block Island Ferry Aug. 8, won their appeal with the state Wednesday and will be allowed to serve alcohol again immediately.

Lawyers for Ballard’s owner, Steve Filippi, appealed to the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation during an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon, where they told state officials that the two-week suspension would be “a death penalty” that would cause Ballard’s “irreparable harm.”

The popular inn, restaurant, and bar on Block Island is facing backlash after the Aug. 8 incidents. Town records show that there have been more than four dozen calls to the police and fire departments regarding intoxication and rowdiness at the venue since May 1.