Chelsea woman charged with man’s death in hit-and-run

A Chelsea woman is facing charges in the hit-and-run death of a man in East Boston in May, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

Gabriella Mendez, 32, is accused of driving the vehicle that struck 58-year-old Alan Martel on Bennington Street on May 12 and fleeing the scene, the district attorney’s office said Wednesday. The crash was reported near Central Square at 11:49 p.m., police said at the time.

Martel later died from his injuries on May 26, the district attorney’s office said.