Chelsea woman charged with man’s death in hit-and-run

A Chelsea woman is facing charges in the hit-and-run death of a man in East Boston in May, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.
Gabriella Mendez, 32, is accused of driving the vehicle that struck 58-year-old Alan Martel on Bennington Street on May 12 and fleeing the scene, the district attorney’s office said Wednesday. The crash was reported near Central Square at 11:49 p.m., police said at the time.
Martel later died from his injuries on May 26, the district attorney’s office said.
Mendez is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in the East Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court where she will face charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash causing injury or death, the district attorney’s office said.
It was not immediately known if Mendez had an attorney.
