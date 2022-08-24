Civil rights organization asks federal authorities to review Orange Line closure

In that letter, the civil rights group said it’s “respectfully” asking the FTA to conduct what’s known as a Title VI compliance review of T operations. Federal law, the letter said, bars the T from implementing policies that have an “unjustified impact based on race, color, or national origin.”

Lawyers for Civil Rights issued the calls in two letters sent Wednesday; one went to US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, US Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael S. Rollins, and top Federal Transit Administration officials.

A Boston civil rights organization is calling on the federal government to review the Orange Line closure and also demanding that the T implement “mitigation steps” to address the effects of the monthlong shutdown on communities of color who depend on the busy line for transit service.

The note said the T “abruptly closed a major subway line – the Orange Line – that serves as a main transportation mode for many communities of color in Boston, apparently without conducting any type of equity analysis as required by federal law.”

A T spokesperson said the agency would get back to a reporter when reached for comment on the letters Wednesday morning.

In its letter to federal officials, Lawyers for Civil Rights noted that the FTA’s last Title VI compliance review of the T came in 2011. The FTA is currently conducting a separate safety review of the T.

The letter, signed by Lawyers for Civil Rights Executive Director Iván Espinoza-Madrigal and Executive Director Oren Sellstrom, said the group “respectfully requests that the federal government, including the FTA, conduct another Title VI Compliance Review of MBTA.”

It’s a matter of equity, the advocates continued.

“Transportation equity has long been a critical component the civil rights struggle, and LCR commends the leadership of the Department of Transportation and U.S. Attorney’s Office and your commitment to safeguarding civil rights,” the letter said.

The Orange Line is the MBTA’s second busiest subway, stretching from Jamaica Plain to Malden through the heart of downtown Boston, and usually notches around 100,000 trips each day.

The MBTA shut down the entire Orange Line on Aug. 19 and expects to resume subway service on the morning of Sept. 19. Shuttle buses and commuter rail service are replacing Orange Line trains during the shutdown.

The unprecedented closure will allow the T to squeeze in five year’s worth of critical night and weekend track upgrades into 30 days, agency General Manager Steve Poftak has said.

In a separate letter sent Wednesday to Poftak and state Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, the Lawyers for Civil Rights advocates said they’re “deeply concerned” that the T allegedly failed to conduct an analysis of the “potential impact” of the shutdown on communities of color and low-income communities, as required by federal law.

“Accordingly, LCR calls upon MBTA to not only remedy the specific shortcomings highlighted by the Orange Line shutdown, but also to undertake a comprehensive review of its policies and procedures to ensure that they do not result in and perpetuate racially disparate treatment,” said the second letter, also signed by Espinoza-Madrigal and Sellstrom.

Among the shortcomings cited by the advocates were issues with communicating details of the shutdown to the line’s non-English speaking riders.

“For example, while the MBTA is relying heavily on communicating alternative routes to Orange Line riders, inadequate attention has been paid to the needs of those who are Limited English Proficient,” the letter said. While some signage is available in some other languages, this is inconsistent at best. Similarly, while the MBTA has relied heavily on personnel on-the-ground to direct riders to alternative modes of transportation, there is a distinct lack of such personnel who speak languages other than English.”

A spokesperson for Rollins declined to comment on the letters Wednesday, and a spokesperson for Tesler referred questions to T officials. Additional requests for comment were sent Wednesday morning to spokespersons for Governor Charlie Baker, Buttigieg, and the FTA.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.





