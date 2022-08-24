A filmmaker asked for videos of local turkeys. Her documentary about the birds is coming to Coolidge Corner Theatre.

And now, you can see the region’s turkeys do it all on the big screen.

More than a year after a local filmmaker solicited videos and stories from residents for a documentary about one of the state’s most polarizing subjects, the finished project — called “Turkey Town” — is coming to Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline next month.

The short film, directed by Aynsley Floyd, a visual artist based in Brookline, is being screened during a free event hosted by Mass Audubon on Sept. 20. The conservation organization will also moderate a panel discussion about protecting turkeys and other birds after the movie.

The population of wild turkeys in Massachusetts has exploded in recent years, according to Mass Audubon. The project explains the reason for the comeback while exploring “the social and environmental consequences” of their return.

The mini-documentary uses original footage, clips sent to Floyd, interviews with bird experts, and stories from residents about their personal encounters with turkeys to show how communities have adapted to their increased presence, Mass Audubon said.

Along with examining the history of the birds statewide, “Turkey Town” looks at “our moral responsibility towards the wildlife in our environment” and the role they “play in the lives of everyday people,” the group said.

“They seem to have a polarizing effect on our community,” Floyd, who recently earned an MFA in film and video from Emerson College, told the Globe last year. “People either love the wild turkeys or they fear and detest the wild turkeys, and both are legitimate viewpoints. And I think it’s sort of interesting to look at the history of how we got here.”

Floyd said while there may be some underlying humor in the film, her aim was for it to be both “informative and educational.”

It was the sheer number of run-ins locals have had with turkeys — whether they were chasing people, pecking at passing vehicles, or strutting down streets — that helped spark Floyd’s interest in pursuing the project.

“That’s one of the things I want to get to the bottom of,” said Floyd, who was flooded with video submissions after issuing her call-out last year. “What is it about the turkeys that’s so captivating to people?”

The 40-second trailer for the film opens with turkeys standing near train tracks, hanging out on a street as a driver honks at them, and passing a snow-covered road.

The divisive nature of the animals is almost immediately brought up, with one person interviewed saying they’re “beautiful” birds, and another countering that argument by calling them “ugly.”

Watch the trailer for “Turkey Town”:

Take a look at some previous sightings:

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.