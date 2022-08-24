Less sleep, long walks, multiple transfers: Chinatown braves Orange Line shutdown

Just after 6:45 a.m., G.Y. Lu, 50, rushed down Washington Street, keys in hand.

Just after sunrise Wednesday, three cooks stood outside the Empire Garden restaurant in Chinatown. Charged with having dim sum ready to serve by around 8 a.m., they usually start cooking by 6:30 a.m. But their colleague, who had the keys to the place, was stuck on an Orange Line shuttle bus coming from Malden.

“I sleep one hour less,” Lu said through an interpreter as he opened the door. “Still, I’m late.”

Less sleep, long walks, and commutes with multiple transfers are part of the new normal for people who live and work along the Orange Line, which remains shuttered until Sept. 19. Chinatown was originally left out of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s diversion plans, but the agency added early morning and late night shuttle bus service connecting the Chinatown and Tufts Medical Center T stations to Government Center and an extra Silver Line bus stop after public outcry last week.

All in all, advocates and workers in Chinatown said the Orange Line shutdown, which began on Friday evening, is not as bad as they thought it might be. Still, they hope communication and shuttle bus service can improve when the roads become more congested in early September.

Advertisement

“The challenge will be a different level when school goes back,” said Karen Chen, executive director of the Chinese Progressive Association.

Chen said the neighborhood’s streets have felt uncharacteristically empty this week.

An MBTA A-frame sign on the corner of Washington and Essex streets in Chinese and English alerted passersby of the 30-day Orange Line closure and provided the T’s map of alternative service.

But there weren’t any signs indicating that the curb was a boarding zone for the shuttle bus that is scheduled to come every half hour from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Advertisement

No one boarded the 6:13 a.m. bus at the Chinatown stop, and no one got off. The driver continued on his route.

Some people are opting to walk about a mile to Government Center, where another shuttle bus route continues north to Oak Grove, Chen said, because they don’t know where the bus stops are in Chinatown, or they can’t risk waiting 30 minutes for one to come.

A woman who asked to only use her last name, Chan, commutes from Chinatown to a restaurant near Haymarket station where she works as a takeout delivery packer. The walk door to door takes her nearly an hour, she said.

“I didn’t take the shuttle bus because I don’t know how,” she said through an interpreter.

Kwalming Mok, 76, said he was equally confused about how to get to Back Bay as he sipped a hot beverage at Mei Sum Bakery Wednesday morning. He usually takes the Orange Line just one stop to the Prudential Center to walk around and shop.

“I tried to go yesterday,” he said through an interpreter. “But I couldn’t figure it out.”

More than 100 people gathered at Josiah Quincy School in Chinatown last week to ask MBTA and Boston officials about how to navigate the next month without the Orange Line. Some attendees urged the T to provide Chinese signage and Chinese-speaking ambassadors at each of the line’s stops, which a representative of the T said would likely not be possible.

Advertisement

On Wednesday morning, neither of the T ambassadors at the Chinatown or Tufts Medical Center stops spoke Mandarin or Cantonese but were equipped with tablets loaded with the Google Translate app to help them communicate with riders. The Globe’s interpreter attempted to use the Google Translate app on one of the ambassador’s tablets to ask for directions to the shuttle bus stop.

“How do I go to the shuttle bus?” the interpreter asked in Cantonese.

“How do I go to the wrong car?” was the English translation provided.

MBTA spokesperson Lisa Battiston said that the only T ambassador who speaks Mandarin was stationed with Chinese-speaking volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at Chinatown, Boylston, Tufts Medical Center, and Downtown Crossing stations Tuesday, but she did not say why they weren’t there Wednesday morning. The volunteers help “at varying locations and times between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.” at those stations, she said via e-mail.

The volunteers reported they did not encounter any Chinese-speaking riders needing assistance on Tuesday, Battiston said.

On Wednesday, a Boston civil rights organization asked the federal government to review the Orange Line closure and demanded that the MBTA implement “mitigation steps” to address the effects of the monthlong shutdown on communities of color. In a letter to T leadership, the advocates said the T has fallen short on communicating details of the shutdown to non-English speaking riders.

Advertisement

City Council president Ed Flynn said constituents have called his office to report that there are not any Chinese-speaking ambassadors in the Chinatown area. Flynn said he is pushing for more Mandarin and Cantonese interpreters and expanded shuttle bus service from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.

“I want to give my constituents the same opportunities as everyone else,” he said. “They’re struggling.”

The Chinatown, Downtown, and Leather District liaison for the Boston Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services, Chulan Huang, has been visiting the T stations there and working with ambassadors. He said he’s seen the language barrier and the need for more signage translations.

Still, he said, things are largely going according to plan.

“We prepared for the worst,” he said. “And it has gone surprisingly well.”

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.