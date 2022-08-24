Man killed after getting struck by car while walking across Route 1 in Saugus

A 45-year-old man died after he was struck by a car while attempting to walk across Route 1 in Saugus Tuesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police.
At approximately 10:04 p.m., Carlos Vasquez of Bennington, Vt. was crossing all three southbound lanes of the highway near the Essex Street exit, when he was hit by a 2004 Nissan Maxima, State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio said in a statement.
Vasquez was seriously injured and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.
An ongoing investigation by State Police suggests Vasquez was crossing the highway from the area of a Burger King restaurant to meet his waiting girlfriend on the northbound side, the statement said.
Advertisement
The investigation will also determine whether charges against the driver, a 60-year-old man from Wakefield, are warranted, according to Procopio. He cooperated with troopers on scene, the statement said.
The two left lanes at the scene of the crash were closed until about midnight, and the highway was completely reopened by 12:57 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to Procopio.
Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.