Man killed after getting struck by car while walking across Route 1 in Saugus

A 45-year-old man died after he was struck by a car while attempting to walk across Route 1 in Saugus Tuesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At approximately 10:04 p.m., Carlos Vasquez of Bennington, Vt. was crossing all three southbound lanes of the highway near the Essex Street exit, when he was hit by a 2004 Nissan Maxima, State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio said in a statement.

Vasquez was seriously injured and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.