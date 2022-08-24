Person rescued after falling out of sailboat off Martha’s Vineyard

The man, who asked that his information not be released, was trying to bail rainwater out of his dinghy, named “Encore,” when he slipped and fell into the water, Cummings wrote in an e-mail to the Globe.

At 11:50 a.m., the United States Coast Guard received a distress call about a man overboard off Chappaquiddick, amid fog, heavy rain, and choppy seas, according to a statement by Barnstable County Sheriff James M. Cummings.

A man was pulled from the water by two first responders after falling off his sailboat into rough seas off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard on Monday, police said.

The only passenger onboard, an inexperienced sailor, turned the sailboat around to find him, but the man had disappeared into the fog, Cummings wrote.

The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched crews from Station Brant Point on Nantucket, also diverting a helicopter that was conducting training in the area, Lt. Brandon Newman, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard, said in a phone interview.

Lt. John Doherty from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office and Mashpee Police Officer Ben Tamash were patrolling the waters in a boat off Vineyard Haven when they heard the distress call and sped towards Chappaquiddick to search for the man, the statement by Cummings said.

At 12:27 p.m., the officers reached the sailboat, calculated the current, and plotted the drift to figure out the man’s approximate location, the statement said.

The Edgartown Fire Department, Harbormaster, and the Coast Guard joined the officers in the search, the sheriff wrote.

About 21 minutes later, Doherty and Tamash spotted the missing man 1.6 nautical miles south-southwest of where he fell in and pulled him out of the water, according to the statement.

The man was checked out by the Edgartown Fire Department and his medical condition was determined to be fine, so crews returned him to his sailboat, Cummings wrote in the email.

Lt. John Doherty and Officer Ben Tamash pulled the man out of the water onto their patrol boat, according to the Barnstable County Sheriff's Office. Barnstable County Sheriff's Department Facebook

“These two officers should be commended for their quick thinking and fast actions in their duty to help keep a member of our Cape Cod community safe,” Kneeland wrote in the statement.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.