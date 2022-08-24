fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man robbed at knife-point near Peabody bike trail

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated August 24, 2022, 29 minutes ago

Authorities are investigating after a man said he was robbed and attacked on a bike trail in Peabody on Wednesday, according to police.

The attack was reported at 12:11 p.m. on the Independence Greenway bike path in the area of Russell Street, according to Sgt. Mario Alves.

The victim told police that a man showed a knife and demanded cash and jewelry, according to Alves. The suspect took off with about $20 and a wedding band, he said.

The victim was taken to Salem Hospital with injuries, Alves said, but details of his condition were not available late Wednesday night.


Advertisement

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video