Man robbed at knife-point near Peabody bike trail

Authorities are investigating after a man said he was robbed and attacked on a bike trail in Peabody on Wednesday, according to police.
The attack was reported at 12:11 p.m. on the Independence Greenway bike path in the area of Russell Street, according to Sgt. Mario Alves.
The victim told police that a man showed a knife and demanded cash and jewelry, according to Alves. The suspect took off with about $20 and a wedding band, he said.
The victim was taken to Salem Hospital with injuries, Alves said, but details of his condition were not available late Wednesday night.
