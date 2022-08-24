Man robbed at knife-point near Peabody bike trail

Authorities are investigating after a man said he was robbed and attacked on a bike trail in Peabody on Wednesday, according to police.

The attack was reported at 12:11 p.m. on the Independence Greenway bike path in the area of Russell Street, according to Sgt. Mario Alves.

The victim told police that a man showed a knife and demanded cash and jewelry, according to Alves. The suspect took off with about $20 and a wedding band, he said.