Meet the R.I. state rep who doubles as the perfect wrestling villain

“I’m the reason you’re all here,” Morales arrogantly snarled as neighborhood children mercilessly booed him from their front row seats. One little girl despised him so much that she pulled out two finger guns and pretended to shoot him. That’s heat.

When David Morales is mayor of Providence someday, he probably won’t begin his inaugural address the same way he started his speech the other night in front of a capacity crowd at Mount Pleasant Little League Field – in a wrestling ring.

Like all the best heels (bad guys) in wrestling, there was some truth to what he was saying.

If my 23-year-old state representative (okay, he actually represents my neighboring district) wasn’t performing, I probably wouldn’t have spent a Saturday night at wrestling matches hosted by the Renegade Wrestling Alliance, an independent company that is more organized than what your kids do on the backyard trampoline, but much less glamorous than what the WWE produces on television every week.

But I’ve been a sucker for wrestling my entire life, ever since one Saturday morning when I was 5 when I watched in horror as a real-life, but venomless, cobra bit my helpless hero, Macho Man Randy Savage, on television. Around the same time, I quit my volunteer assistant newspaper delivery job on the spot because a neighbor asked me to come inside and watch a rented WrestleMania VI on VHS instead.

My standards are high, so when I heard that Morales was jumping between the ropes, I assumed the worst. I thought he’d come out to greet the crowd, make some out-of-touch wrestling jokes, and find a way to tell everyone that the most important match comes in the Sept. 13 Democratic primary.

Instead, he delivered a five-star performance as the somewhat evil, somewhat nerdy, flowered-shirt-wearing commissioner character whose entire purpose is to taunt the crowd. Fans eager to argue with him actually printed out “Stop Morales Movement” signs, and one wrestler even altered a campaign lawn sign to urge people to not vote for Morales. I think that’s a misdemeanor crime!

As the weaselly authority figure of the Alliance, Morales wasn’t supposed to get his hands dirty. He was managing four of his henchpeople (three men and a woman) against another foursome with the stipulation that if his team won, a wrestler named Kellan “The RIOT” Thomas would be banned from the company forever.

It was a storyline that has played out for more than year, and it was so convincing that the workers operating the concession stand on Saturday actually brought extra ice in anticipation that Morales would get his comeuppance and catch a beating.

He needed the ice.

By the end of the match, Morales was a shirtless mess left lying in the center of the ring after taking a brutal bodyslam from Thomas. Here’s the sequence in four photos, followed by a short video:

The children celebrated as Morales limped his way through the crowd at intermission, but he had a trick up his sleeve.

“I won!” he yelled, showcasing an age-old wrestling technique where the bad guy simply denies the thing that every person just saw with their own eyes. “Didn’t I win?”

Sounds a lot like a former president we know, right?

In real life, Morales is every bit the opposite of Donald Trump.

He grew up in California and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of California-Irvine in two years before moving to Providence to become the youngest graduate in the history of Brown University’s public affairs master’s program at age 22.

His rise in politics started two years ago when he easily defeated an incumbent state representative in a Democratic primary in Providence. He identifies as a Democratic socialist, which rubbed plenty of the older residents in his working class district the wrong way.

But there were even more voters who liked the fresh face that relentlessly knocked on doors preaching affordable housing and health care coverage. Once he got to the State House, he chose to work with the more moderate Democrats in power, and helped push through legislation that ensures that all children, regardless of immigration status, can get health insurance under the state’s “RIte Track” health care program.

“I think he’s one of the most effective first-term legislators we’ve seen in the last 20 years,” Democratic mayoral candidate Gonzalo Cuervo told me as we watched Morales from ringside.

Regardless of Morales’ future in the squared circle, he’s got a lot of potential in the political arena. Jesse Ventura was a wrestler who became governor of Minnesota. Glenn Jacobs, whose “Kane” character is one of the most famous in wrestling history, has been the mayor of Knox County, Tenn., since 2018.

This year, in his first reelection bid, Morales isn’t facing a primary, a clear that sign that voters in this heavily Democratic district appreciate what he’s done on Smith Hill. He does have an independent opponent in the general election named Christopher Ireland, who, interestingly, is also involved in a local wrestling promotion. In wrestling lingo, this is called a squash match.

My bet is that Morales will run for mayor of Providence sometime in the next decade, and while a talent for playing with a crowd’s emotions will translate well on the debate stage, it’s his intellect that will carry him far in politics.

Besides, as any wrestling fan knows, the villain always becomes a good guy in the end. By the time he runs for a big job, those kids who booed him Saturday night could be of voting age – and he might keep the catchphrase he was using.

“I am not a jerk,” he yelled.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.