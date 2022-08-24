fb-pixel Skip to main content

Motorcyclist injured in crash on I-495 in Amesbury

By Grace Gilson Globe Correspondent,Updated August 24, 2022, 37 minutes ago

A 30-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries from a collision involving his motorcycle and another vehicle Wednesday night in Amesbury, said Massachusetts State Police in a statement.

At approximately 8 p.m., State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 495 near Route 150. The crash involved a 2021 Tesla, operated by a 30-year-old man from Winchester, and a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle, operated by a 30-year-old man from South Berwick, Me., said State Police.

The operator of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

Troopers were still on the scene late Wednesday night. The investigation is ongoing.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.

