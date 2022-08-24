As the rain gives way to sunshine, the New England drought is still going strong for most

From Rehoboth eastward and down towards Cape Cod, there are towns that received over half a foot of rain. I’ve been asking myself this morning if I’d rather have 6 inches of rain or the drought — and I’m honestly not sure.

During this year’s drought, when I see pictures of rain, I get a little envious. That was the case Tuesday.

There are times in the year when I’m jealous of the weather in faraway places. After a long winter, seeing pictures of sunshine and palm trees make me yearn for a little reprieve. In the heat of summer, the opposite is true.

I’ll get to our fantastic forecast shortly, but a little about how droughts typically end.

Those areas that received multiple inches of rain are in good shape, but that is the exception, not the rule. Over the past couple days, Greater Boston received less than half an inch of rain, and we’re still running at the driest levels ever recorded from mid-April until this morning. This means the drought is still firmly in place. Usually, these things end over several months, not in one rainstorm.

Even after some rain this week, it is still the driest growing season ever recorded for Greater Boston. NOAA

With rain shower activity now gone, it’s back to the sunshine. Any morning fog will have likely dissipated by the time you read this. I’m expecting temperatures to get into the 80s Wednesday, and that will be the case again Thursday, with a few towns touching 90 degrees. The shadows are longer this time of the year, so there’s more shade, and the impact of hot weather on horticulture is somewhat less.

Humidity levels will be moderate and then go up a bit on Friday ahead of a frontal system. This front brings back a chance for showers, but as I’ve been writing all summer, some of you will get a downpour — many of you will miss rain completely.

Dew points Thursday will be in the comfortable range before rising Friday. Tropical TidBits

The weekend looks stunning, and this is the final weekend of August — and perhaps the final weekend before kids go back to school. Temperatures will be in the low- to mid-80s, with plenty of sunshine blended with a few clouds at times. There’s no chance of rain this weekend, so you can go about any outdoor activity.

The dry and warm weather resumes next week. Temperatures will reach near or above 90 degrees at times heading toward Labor Day weekend. There are some signs of cooler weather in the longer range. However, I still don’t see any prolonged rain in the forecast.

The western part of the US has the highest chance of above average temperatures heading into September. NOAA



