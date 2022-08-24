Subway service cuts will remain in place for the fall; bus service to be further reduced, T says

The T cut bus service by about 3 percent in December due to a driver shortage and announced Wednesday more cuts for the fall.

Fewer trains have been running on subway tracks since June 20, when the T reduced weekday service by more than 20 percent. It changed the number of trains to Saturday levels on the three lines after the Federal Transit Administration found the T’s operations control center was dangerously understaffed.

Service cuts on the MBTA’s Red, Blue, and Orange Lines meant to last until the end of the summer will now remain in place for the fall, T officials said Wednesday, and bus service will be further cut starting Aug. 28.

Advertisement

The T said 43 bus routes will operate with less frequency during varying times of day. Nine bus lines will see changes to their routes and over thirty routes will see departure time changes.

The slowed service will have a profound impact on hundreds of thousands of T riders, who will continue to face longer wait times and see more packed trains and buses.

At a news conference Wednesday, General Manager Steve Poftak declined to comment on the bus cuts, which had not yet been announced. He said the subway cuts will continue to affect the Red, Blue, and Orange Lines, not the Green Line.

“We don’t anticipate any major changes to service in the fall,” Poftak said. “Until we feel we have an adequate level of staffing at the OCC we’re going to keep the service level in place.”

The T has not hired enough train dispatchers or bus drivers to restore service levels.

As part of its nearly unprecedented safety inspection of the T spurred by a series of terrifying incidents, the FTA found some train dispatchers were working 20-hour shifts and directed the T to staff up.

Advertisement

Last month, the T said it has 17 dispatchers and is aiming to hire 15 more. Dispatchers must have MBTA operator experience and must first pass a 10-week training course. The T is only able to train six dispatchers at a time.

The T hasn’t been able to hire and train enough dispatchers to restore service in time for the summer deadline, officials indicated. The positions are fully funded and the T is offering $10,000 bonuses for those who take the job.

The same hiring challenges plague bus operations.

In December, the MBTA said it was dropping about 1 in 20 bus trips because it did not have enough drivers to operate the scheduled number of trips. The cuts were meant to match scheduled service with reality so that riders could better prepare for their travel.

But since the service cuts took effect, the T has still not been operating all of its scheduled trips. In an announcement about further reduced bus service beginning on Sunday, the T said it has been dropping about 1 in 30 trips.

Still, the T said, two routes will see more frequent service than during the summer months.

The Orange Line remains shut down until Sept. 19.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.