Suspect indicted in 1986 murder of woman, 20, in Beverly

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated August 24, 2022, 1 hour ago

A suspect has been indicted in the 1986 slaying of a woman in Beverly, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s office.

In a statement Wednesday, Blodgett’s office confirmed the indictment in the slaying of 20-year-old Claire Gravel, whose body was found in the woods on the northbound side of Route 128 in Beverly on June 30, 1986.

The advisory didn’t name Gravel’s alleged killer, but Blodgett is expected to brief reporters on the indictment at 11:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.


Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

