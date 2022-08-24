Suspect indicted in 1986 murder of woman, 20, in Beverly

A suspect has been indicted in the 1986 slaying of a woman in Beverly, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s office.

In a statement Wednesday, Blodgett’s office confirmed the indictment in the slaying of 20-year-old Claire Gravel, whose body was found in the woods on the northbound side of Route 128 in Beverly on June 30, 1986.

The advisory didn’t name Gravel’s alleged killer, but Blodgett is expected to brief reporters on the indictment at 11:30 a.m.