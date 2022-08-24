‘Two of Jamaica’s finest sons’: Candlelight vigil held for brothers who drowned on Martha’s Vineyard

“We want you to remember them tonight as two of Jamaica’s finest sons,” said Pastor Omar George, a longtime friend of the Bulgin family, several of whom attended the beachside memorial service.

Under gray skies and a gentle breeze, they prayed, sang, and remembered Tavaris and Tavaughn Bulgin, two brothers from Jamaica who tragically drowned Aug. 14 after jumping from the bridge — a popular summer tradition on the island.

EDGARTOWN — About 100 mourners gathered Tuesday evening on the beach near “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard.

George described the brothers as “two of the nicest young men you will ever meet.” He said Tavaris, 26, had “a personality of a million stars,” and called Tavaughn, 21, “a fine musician.”

The brothers, who were from Clarendon, Jamaica, grew up involved in the church, and both studied at university, George said. They had been spending the summer on the Vineyard, working at Nomans restaurant in Oak Bluffs, at the time of their deaths.

The victims’ parents, the Rev. Keith and Jackie Bulgin, traveled to the Vineyard from Jamaica, arriving on the island last week, said the Rev. Stephen Harding of Grace Church, who served as the local liaison to the family. The Bulgins were open to having a vigil for their sons, and the island community helped organize it “when they were ready,” Harding said.

The young men’s sisters, Tavanny and Tavania, as well as other members of the Clarendon and Martha’s Vineyard communities, also attended the vigil.

Some of those in attendance wore T-shirts emblazoned with the brothers’ photos on front and the words “MV will never forget” written on the back.

Members of the family sat in chairs facing the water. The parents grieved in the front row, comforted by friends and family. A palpable sense of pain and loss suffused the proceedings, bolstered by feeling of faith and community support.

“Martha’s Vineyard, the people of this island, you have been so kind,” George said as he thanked the local community and first responders. “There is a nation that is waiting for them. The nation of Jamaica is in grief. People are waiting by the thousands for them, and we can’t wait to take them home.”

Harding praised the Bulgin family for its strength in returning to the site where the brothers were lost.

“It takes great courage to come here to this site tonight, but how appropriate that all of you are here together to remember, to grieve, to support each other,” Harding said.

Pastor Ronald Meikle of the Vineyard Assembly of God also spoke a few words, relating to the Bulgin parents as someone who also recently lost a son.

“I know the pain you are going through, but remember God is there for you,” Meikle said.

The vigil concluded with a moment of silence and a song, where the mourners’ voices converged. Jamaican flags hung from the rails of the bridge and billowed gently in the wind as people piled flowers and bouquets at a memorial. The sounds of seagulls could be heard overhead and the waters below teemed with splashing fish.

“We on this island will be thinking about you on your island,” Rev. Harding said. “We wish you safe travels.”

“We want their memories to live on,” George said. “We want who they are to live on.”

