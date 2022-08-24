Whitman-Hanson school officials investigating data security breach

In a statement released on Wednesday, Superintendent Jeffrey Szymaniak said the district’s computer network was targeted at the end of July. The district said it immediately notified the Massachusetts State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security.

“The District continues to coordinate with and collaborate with each, as well as with a team of computer forensic experts, to further investigate the scope of the incident and better protect District networks from future disruption,” Szymaniak said in the statement. “The investigation is ongoing and there is no current indication of any student, academic or household information being compromised as a result of the incident.”

Advertisement

However, according to a separate e-mail Szymaniak sent to district staff that was obtained by the Globe, the investigation has revealed certain undisclosed staff information “has been locked down and is currently inaccessible.” An educator with the district told the Globe that fellow educators are concerned about the the effect this will have on the beginning of the school year and worry student, as well as personal, information has been compromised.

In a second letter to staff sent on Wednesday, Szymaniak also said all documents not stored in Google have been lost and asked staff to return their Microsoft Surface laptops. Staff who were issued and used a Chromebook in the district that connected to the network during the summer also have been asked to return it. The district will be issuing employees new higher powered Chromebooks, according to the letter, and Szymaniak assured staff WiFi will be connected in every building when school starts.

Advertisement

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.