Woman, 80, killed in moped crash in Falmouth

An 80-year-old woman driving a moped was killed in a crash on Route 28A in Falmouth Wednesday afternoon, , the Falmouth Police Department said in a statement.
At 4:08 p.m. at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) and Chapoquoit Road, Falmouth Police and Falmouth Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving an SUV and the victim’s moped, the statement said.
The woman, who was from West Falmouth, sustained fatal injuries, the statement said.
She was not immediately identified.
The crash remains under investigation by Falmouth police and Massachusetts State Police.