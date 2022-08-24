Woman, 80, killed in moped crash in Falmouth

An 80-year-old woman driving a moped was killed in a crash on Route 28A in Falmouth Wednesday afternoon, , the Falmouth Police Department said in a statement.

At 4:08 p.m. at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) and Chapoquoit Road, Falmouth Police and Falmouth Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving an SUV and the victim’s moped, the statement said.

The woman, who was from West Falmouth, sustained fatal injuries, the statement said.