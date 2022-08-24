Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting passenger on MBTA bus

The victim alleges that she was talking on the phone while Simmons was consuming alcohol and being very loud on the bus, the statement said.

Shauntay Simmons, 37, of Boston, was arrested after Transit Police responded to a call reporting an assault happening at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street, Transit Police said in a statement.

A woman was arrested Tuesday evening for allegedly assaulting another passenger on an MBTA bus after being confronted by her for allegedly drinking alcohol and being loud, according to the MBTA Transit Police.

The woman said that she told Simmons to “shut up.” Simmons then allegedly hit the victim in the face and slammed her head into the window of the bus a few times, according to Transit Police.

Simmons then allegedly fled the bus once it stopped. The woman provided a description of Simmons to the officers, who tracked her down on Massachusetts Avenue. The victim positively identified Simmons, who was then arrested, the statement said.

The victim suffered abrasions and swelling on her face, according to Transit Police.

Simmons was placed into custody and transported to the Transit Police headquarters to be booked.

Court records show Simmons was to be arraigned Wednesday in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of assault and battery. The case is pending, according to the records.





