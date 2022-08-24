Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Route 24 crash in Stoughton

A 37-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries after her car rolled-over on Route 24 in Stoughton Wednesday night, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Exit 38A in Stoughton, the statement said.

The vehicle, a 2015 Infiniti Q40, was operated by the woman who was identified as a Hyannis resident. She suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, according to the statement.