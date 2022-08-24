DeSantis fighter jet ad draws comparisons to Dukakis tank photo op

In DeSantis’s ad, which came out on Monday , the Republican governor is sporting a bomber jacket and a pair of aviators sunglasses before zipping up a flight suit as he walks onto the tarmac.

But the political spot — labeled “Top Gov,” a play on the movie titles — instead drew comparisons to a much different cultural moment: the infamous tank ride taken by former Massachusetts governor Michael Dukakis at a campaign stop during his 1988 bid for president.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made it clear that he was trying to emulate Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” character, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, in a recent campaign ad that was released.

He then briefs an unseen team on its mission (“dogfighting,” with the aim of “taking on the corporate media” and the “rules of engagement” required) as a guitar track plays in the background. Later, DeSantis gets into the cockpit of what appears to be a fighter jet and dons headgear labeled “Top Gov.”

“Alright, ladies and gentlemen,” says DeSantis, who is widely considered a top contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, as he readies for takeoff in the ad.

Once the spot aired this week, it quickly circulated on social media. And almost immediately, some likened DeSantis’s appearance more to the unforgettable blunder Dukakis and his campaign made when vying for president than to Cruise’s high-flying films.





During a campaign stop at a factory in Michigan, Dukakis, the 1988 Democratic presidential nominee, tried to boost his military image by hopping into a battle tank while wearing a helmet bearing his name. But the decision was panned by reporters, and footage of his ride was later used against him by his Republican opponent, George H.W. Bush.

Dukakis, who had been criticized for being soft on crime and national security, later lost at the polls. Although he didn’t blame it solely on the so-called tank moment, others said it helped unravel his presidential aspirations. In the years since, it’s been called “the worst campaign photo op ever” and has followed Dukakis around — even becoming part of a documentary series.

At the time, going “viral” online was still decades away. But these days, the images of Dukakis wearing his helmet still find ways of popping up on the Internet.

When DeSantis’s ad was shared by his wife on Twitter Monday, some people brought up the mistake, causing the former governor’s name to trend on the social media platform.

Dukakis, now a professor at Northeastern University, was not immediately available for comment.

One person said that DeSantis’s Cruise-like ad, complete with a labeled helmet, “has a strong Dukakis in the tank vibe to it.” Another person quipped that “this is like that wildly successful photo op that Michael Dukakis did in a tank.”

While some praised the ad or noted that it seemed to be tongue-in-cheek, other critics mocked the DeSantis spot by calling the comparison between him and Dukakis “perfect,” or saying they “hope it works out for DeSantis the way it did for Dukakis!”

Meanwhile, others rose to the defense of Dukakis, distancing him from comparisons to the Florida governor.

“The massive difference here is Mike Dukakis is a selfless, lovely person,” one person said.

It’s not the first time that Dukakis’s helmet photo has come up in Republican circles. In 2019, Trump joked about the image during a visit to an Army tank manufacturer in Ohio, saying he wanted to get into one of the vehicles but didn’t because of the memory of Dukakis.

In an interview with the Globe following Trump’s remarks, Dukakis criticized the then-president, calling him “just another rich kid who used his father’s influence to avoid military service.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.