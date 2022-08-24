Justice releases text of memo on decision against obstruction charge

The memo was written by two senior Justice Department officials for then-Attorney General William Barr, who subsequently told Congress there was not enough evidence to charge Trump with obstruction of special counsel Robert Mueller III’s inquiry. A redacted version was released last year, leaving the legal and factual analysis under seal.

The nine-page memo was the subject of a lawsuit by a government watchdog group, which argued the department had dishonestly kept the memo under wraps. A federal judge agreed, and an appeals panel last week upheld the judge’s opinion and ordered the memo released.

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has released the entire text of a secret 2019 memo that played a crucial role in the decision not to charge or accuse then-President Donald Trump of committing obstruction of justice in the investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

The newly released analysis shows that Steven Engel, then the head of the Office of Legal Counsel, and Edward O’Callaghan, then a senior Justice Department official, concluded in the memo that Mueller did “not identify sufficient evidence to prove any criminal offense beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The memo, addressed to then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, says none of the potential instances of obstruction of justice by Trump cited in Mueller’s lengthy final report “would warrant a prosecution for obstruction of justice” regardless of whether the person being investigated was a sitting president.

Any such criminal prosecution, the memo argued, “would involve the application of a novel obstruction theory that arguably would apply to any official with the authority to take acts that could influence an investigation. Such an extension would involve serious questions of public policy and constitutional law that would weigh against pursuing criminal charges except under the clearest of cases.”

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, the nonprofit that sued for the document’s release, argued the public deserved to know the legal rationale for not charging Trump.

Justice Department officials had argued that the document was protected because it involved internal deliberations over a prosecutorial decision. But the appeals judges ruled that both Mueller and Barr had clearly already concluded that a sitting president could not be charged with a crime. The discussion was over how Barr would publicly characterize the obstruction evidence Mueller had assembled, the Justice Department conceded on appeal.

Barr ultimately told lawmakers that since Mueller had declined to reach a conclusion on obstruction of justice, he and his deputy made their own determination that the evidence was lacking. When Mueller’s full report was released weeks later, his office said there was “substantial evidence” of obstruction. He also wrote a letter to Barr saying the attorney general had mischaracterized his team’s work.

Washington Post

De Blasio takes teaching role at Harvard

Bill de Blasio, the former mayor of New York City who made no secret of being a fan of the Boston Red Sox, will become a visiting teaching fellow at Harvard University in the fall.

De Blasio, who flirted with running for governor and then for Congress, said his new position would allow him to pass on the lessons he had learned in creating universal prekindergarten and dealing with a deadly pandemic as mayor of the country’s most populous city.

The former mayor will be a visiting fellow at both the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. During his time as a fellow, de Blasio will focus on issues such as early childhood education and leading through a pandemic, which the former mayor considers the “bookends” of his eight years in office.

At the School of Public Health, de Blasio will teach an eight-week class on leadership focused on navigating major public health challenges. As a part of both fellowships, the mayor will meet with students one on one for mentoring and will serve as a seminar speaker.

Other fellows at the public health school will include former mayor Kim Janey of Boston. Among those joining de Blasio at the politics institute will be Stefan Lofven, a former prime minister of Sweden, and Matthew Mead, a former governor of Wyoming.

“It’s exciting to spend time with really talented young people who are looking forward to going into public service,” de Blasio said. “I hope I can inspire them, but also give them some real life understanding of what’s ahead and how to be effective.”

The mayor, who grew up in Massachusetts, will remain a New Yorker, continuing to live in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Park Slope.

De Blasio created universal prekindergarten soon after he was elected, and it is regarded as his signature accomplishment. During the last year of his tenure, de Blasio presided over the city as it became the center of the coronavirus pandemic.

“He was mayor of New York City, and within that comes the incredible complexities of policy across the board, whether it’s health, housing or education,” said Setti D. Warren, the interim director of the Institute of Politics.

Warren, a former mayor of Newton, said he and de Blasio were friends who had gotten to know each other better when they were serving as mayors of their respective cities.

New York Times

Kansas vote on abortion confirmed in recount

OLATHE, Kan. — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday.

Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request of Melissa Leavitt, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime antiabortion activist, Mark Gietzen, is covering most of the costs. Gietzen acknowledged in an interview that it was unlikely to change the outcome.

A no vote in the referendum signaled a desire to keep existing abortion protections and a yes vote was for allowing the Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban abortion. After the recounts, “no” votes lost 57 votes and “yes” gained 6 votes.

Eight of the counties reported their results by the state’s Saturday deadline, but Sedgwick County delayed releasing its final count until Sunday because spokeswoman Nicole Gibbs said some of the ballots weren’t separated into the correct precincts during the initial recount and had to be resorted Saturday. She said the number of votes cast overall didn’t change.

A larger than expected turnout of voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and given to the Legislature the right to further restrict or ban abortion. It failed by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes statewide.

The vote drew broad attention because it was the first state referendum on abortion since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

Associated Press

Maryland Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox has deleted his account on Gab, a social media platform known as an online hub for hate speech and white nationalists, and his campaign website no longer notes his fight against certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

Cox deleted more than 1,000 posts in striking his profile from the site, which welcomes users banned from other platforms. A web archive page of his activity did not preserve any of the posts themselves, and the Cox campaign would not discuss them.

The scrubbing of his Gab account and website appears to be an attempt by the campaign — which recently brought in out-of-state staff — to reset after its primary contest against a moderate Republican in a race seen by many as a proxy war between Governor Larry Hogan, who endorsed Kelly Schulz, and former president Donald Trump, who backed Cox.

The Cox campaign deleted and revamped other elements of its website after winning the July primary, including references to “a natural right” to gun ownership, and promises to ban transgender athletes in women’s sports and conduct an audit of the 2020 presidential election, which he has called “stolen.”

Washington Post

Court blocks probe of negative campaign ad

The US Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit has temporarily blocked an investigation into North Carolina’s attorney general over a negative campaign ad, saying the state law he’s accused of violating is likely unconstitutional.

“Candidates running for office in North Carolina might well be chilled in their campaign speech by the sudden reanimation of a criminal libel law that has been dormant for nearly a century,” the court wrote.

The debate turns on a 1931 law in North Carolina that criminalized the publication of a “derogatory” campaign ad, “knowing such report to be false or in reckless disregard of its truth or falsity.”

A grand jury is investigating whether Democrat Josh Stein lied during his successful 2020 reelection campaign for attorney general in an ad blaming his Republican rival for a backlog of untested rape kits, according to court records.

Washington Post



