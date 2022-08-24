Trump administration sought to pressure FDA on COVID vaccines and treatment, House panel concludes

White House officials such as trade adviser Peter Navarro and outside allies such as TV host and physician Mehmet Oz also pressed federal officials in 2020 to authorize the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment, with Navarro and a deputy working behind the scenes to have a hospital craft a request to the FDA for widespread access to the debunked therapy touted by Trump, the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis concluded in a report released Wednesday.

Trump officials repeatedly stalled the Food and Drug Administration’s plan to extend safety studies of coronavirus vaccines in the fall of 2020, as then-President Donald Trump pressed the agency for a faster timeline so the vaccines could be authorized before Election Day, according to e-mails, text messages, and interviews conducted by a congressional panel probing the pandemic response.

The report offers new details on contemporaneous reports about the Trump White House’s efforts to sway the FDA in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, a pressure campaign that rattled agency officials and threatened to undermine confidence in vaccines and other medical treatments, former commissioner Stephen Hahn told the panel.

Officials and public health experts have also said that Trump’s attacks on the FDA left lingering scars on the agency and contributed to fading trust in health officials responding to the pandemic across the government.

“These assaults on our nation’s public health institutions undermined the nation’s coronavirus response — and are precisely why we must never again settle for leaders who prioritize politics over keeping Americans safe,” Representative James Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat, the panel’s chair, said in a statement.

Republicans have decried the Democrat-led panel’s work as politically motivated and vowed to launch their own investigations into Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, and the Biden administration’s coronavirus response, should they retake one or both chambers of Congress this fall.

The House report issued Wednesday focuses on several FDA decisions in 2020, including officials’ debates over how best to expedite vaccines while ensuring they were safe and effective. Trump publicly and privately campaigned for the FDA to move faster, accusing it of deliberately postponing decisions until after the Nov. 3 election to undercut his reelection prospects.

“The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics,” Trump wrote in an Aug. 22 tweet, tagging then-commissioner Hahn. ‘’Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!’’

A spokesman for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Behind the scenes, senior FDA officials concluded by September that they wanted to review two months of safety data after participants in clinical trials had received their second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines — a decision that would delay the agency’s vaccine authorization decisions until after the election.

“We were not going to cut corners in our assessment,” Hahn told the panel in his interview, adding the agency had already streamlined a vaccine-authorization process that typically took far longer, and he feared fallout on vaccine confidence.

“I was concerned about the entire environment: a presidential election, bitter divisions in the country and in Congress. And to me, it was a pretty significant combination of factors that led to a decrease in . . . confidence in science and medicine,” Hahn said.

But after the FDA submitted its planned timeline for approval in September 2020, Trump officials delayed the agency’s request, pressing for its justifications, prompting FDA officials to fret about the impact.

“The ambiguity here is actually creating more problems than a decision one way or the other” on finalizing the guidance to vaccine makers, Peter Marks, the FDA’s top vaccine official, wrote in a Sept. 29 e-mail to Hahn and the agency’s then-chief of staff, Keagan Lenihan.

The FDA ultimately circumvented the White House on Oct. 6, publishing its vaccine guidance in briefing documents for the agency’s outside advisers. The White House later that day formally approved the guidance — but Trump mocked the decision on social media.

‘’New FDA Rules make it more difficult for them to speed up vaccines for approval before Election Day. Just another political hit job!’’ Trump wrote on Twitter, again tagging Hahn in his tweet.

Through a spokesman on Wednesday, Hahn declined to comment on the report. Azar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The panel’s report also details the months-long battles over hydroxychloroquine, the longtime malaria drug that Trump and some others seized on as a coronavirus cure despite scant evidence. Beginning in March 2020, Hahn and other health officials were inundated with messages from pro-hydroxychloroquine commentators, including e-mails from Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Oz, who called for patients to immediately begin receiving the treatment.

Oz is now running as the Republican candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania. Through a campaign spokeswoman, Oz defended his work on hydroxychloroquine, saying that at the start of the pandemic, he “spoke with health experts worldwide who were seeing hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin as viable treatment options for desperately ill COVID patients and [Oz] offered to fund a clinical trial at Columbia University.”

The FDA initially authorized hydroxychloroquine March 29, despite the skepticism of career scientists worried about the scant data that it was effective. But the agency revoked authorization for the treatment in June, amid mounting evidence that it did not work to fight coronavirus.







