Tuesday’s elections in N.Y. and Florida are reason to pause and rethink what we assume we know about the midterms

Consider the factors. Historically the president’s party loses, on average, 26 seats in the House during the first midterm election. Democrats only held the majority by five seats. Additionally, Republicans were able to pick off at least five seats from the redistricting process alone, which just happened to coincide with Biden’s first midterm election. Ouch. And then there is Biden himself, who by early summer was polling with the worst job approval ratings of any president in modem history.

As the year began in January, the thinking was something like this: Republicans had the advantage and would gain both seats and the likely majorities in Congress come the November elections. The only outstanding remaining question was this: How many seats exactly would they gain?

Anyone who closely follows American politics might have thought they knew how these midterm elections would turn out.

Advertisement

In other words, Democratic candidates didn’t have a lot to run on.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

But since January, and indeed since June, a lot has changed. Tuesday’s primaries showed that.

And in one key bellwether contest in a New York swing district, Democrats showed a surprising amount of pluck and the results followed.

A special election for Congress in New York’s Hudson Valley doesn’t really matter a whole lot in terms of raw power since the district goes away in a few months due to redistricting — The same candidates will be on the ballot again in November but in different districts. But in terms of capturing the political moment, it matters a great deal.

Republican candidate Marc Molinaro ran a solid campaign in the way that Republicans wanted him to. He didn’t stress 2020 election denials and cultural issues, but instead tried to make the election about rejecting President Biden, and the need to address rising crime and inflation.

The Democratic candidate, Pat Ryan, ran almost entirely on the subject of abortion, saying that “choice was on the ballot.”

Advertisement

Because this is a swing district, and because of the negative national numbers, most assumed that Molinaro, the Republican, would win. Every poll also indicated that.

But what that mood and the polls didn’t capture was that Democratic enthusiasm appears to have caught up or even surpassed Republican excitement to the polls.

Over the weekend, some polls, like this one from NBC News, found that any advantage Republicans had in enthusiasm all years has vanished. Much of this has been attributed to the backlash of the US Supreme Court’s decision to repeal the Roe v Wade abortion precedent.

While a single Congressional district cannot directly speak to what will happen in the 434 other districts around the country, it does seem relevant that in the first competitive Congressional race since the Dobbs decision, it’s the Democrats who have the momentum.

In other words, Democrats may not be toast in November after all.

Another key result from yesterday that may hint at what’s to come came in Florida Congressional race, where the MAGA base lost a key primary.

Interestingly, the MAGA candidate, Lori Loomer, appeared to have all the advantages in a primary challenge to a longtime US House member. This is, after all, Florida, Trump’s newly adopted home state and the place where Governor Ron DeSantis reigns.

In the central Florida district, incumbent, Representative Dan Webster, is the very embodiment of the establishment. He held the title of the longest-serving state legislator in state history before he was elected to Congress in 2016.

Advertisement

The calls that he was a Republican In Name Only came from Loomer, whose views were too extreme for even Facebook and Twitter, which banned her. But she had the backing of Majorie Taylor Greene.

Added to all of that, this Congressional district includes The Villages, a transient retirement community that not only is the fastest growing community in America but disproportionately draws conservatives to move there, many of whom may have never voted for Webster before.

And while Loomer had a lot of late momentum, she lost by nearly seven percentage points. (Though, on brand, she is now contesting the election.)

What does this all suggest? One week after Trump and his backers bragged about ousting Wyoming’s Liz Cheney from the House because she didn’t fully embrace Trump, we see hints that the plan to replace establishment Republicans is showing cracks, at least in one stronghold.

Lastly, let’s move back to New York, where a moderate Democrat also won a primary for a House seat in Brooklyn against more progressive opponents. Indeed, the key reason why Dan Goldman may have won in this progressive district is precise because there were so many progressive candidates slicing up support. Goldman only won with 26 percent of the overall vote.

Goldman’s win fits into a pattern lately: progressives have now lost three high-profile primary elections, adding this Brooklyn loss to recent ones in South Texas and Cleveland, where the more liberal candidate did not advance.

Advertisement

This may portend that Democrats are advancing more electable Democrats and those who will be more allies of Biden in Congress.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.