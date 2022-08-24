In pitch for nonprofits to boost BPS, heed the old caveat: Follow the money

An executive director of an education 501(c)(3) recently told me, “If you throw a rock in the city of Boston, you’ll hit an education nonprofit.” In Robert Hildreth’s Aug. 22 op-ed, “Nonprofits need to step up for Boston Public Schools,” he outlines the important role education nonprofits play in supporting BPS students. Hildreth explains that if nonprofits collaborate and effectively partner with BPS, they can “deliver a future where their services aren’t needed.”

However, the expectation that education nonprofits will work themselves out of existence is dubious. Nonprofits are beholden to donors, foundations, and corporations that make their programming possible. These fiscal lifelines are not value neutral.