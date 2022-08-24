Rising against threats to gender care providers

The hospital’s Gender Multispecialty Service program was the first center in the country to address the issue of gender-affirming care, with excellent clinical care and evidenced-based research. This research led to national and international standards for providing such care, which have been supported by the major medical societies and clinical scientists from all over the United States.

I am saddened and frightened to read of threats against physicians and other staff at Boston Children’s Hospital ( “Children’s Hospital gets threats over gender care,” Page A1, Aug. 18). It is painful to see my colleagues, some of whom I have known over the past 40 years, harassed, vilified, and threatened on social media.

Most parents and children trust their pediatricians to provide evidence-based psychosocial and ethical care to meet the needs of children, their parents, and caretakers. I support First Amendment protection of free speech, but when that speech becomes personally threatening, then it is no longer “free speech”; rather, it is dangerous to those who are being threatened, to the practice of pediatrics, and to society in general.

The danger of these threats is not imaginary. Remember that in the past 30 years, several physicians have been shot and killed because they performed legal abortions. Also remember that in 1994, here in Brookline, two women were killed and five other people wounded in an attack on a Planned Parenthood clinic.

What kind of world do we live in, and how did we get here?

Dr. Ben Siegel

Boston

The writer, a retired pediatrician at Boston Medical Center, is a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at the Boston University School of Medicine.





Mass. psychologists group stands by colleagues providing this essential care

As psychologists and other licensed mental health providers working every day with transgender and gender-diverse children, adolescents, adults, and their families, we members of the Massachusetts Psychological Association stand by our colleagues at Boston Children’s Hospital and all hospitals and clinics who courageously care for these individuals. Many of our clients are patients at Boston Children’s, where they receive state-of-the-art medical intervention that is scientifically grounded and meets the stringent standards of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health.

Treatment for gender-affirming care is not new, nor is the misinformation that swirls around it to stigmatize, demonize, and politicize this health care and those who need it. Most of the loudest hateful voices come from people who have no personal experience with the pain and complexity of being a gender minority.

The staff in the gender multispecialty clinic work tirelessly to alleviate real pain with compassion and expertise. Lives have been saved through medically necessary interventions provided to this population for more than a decade.

Massachusetts has a long history of being a target of vitriol by those whose personal, religious, or political beliefs clash with LGBTQ rights legislated by our state government. We stand with all protected by those rights and those who care for them.

Dorian Crawford

President

Susan Wagner

Executive director

Massachusetts Psychological Association

Wellesley





We need to show we won’t tolerate this hateful extremism

In light of the violent threats against those who heal children at Boston Children’s Hospital, I have made a donation to the hospital. Never mind that my own children and numerous students of mine have been treated there; never mind that research done there has saved the lives of countless children who have suffered from physical and emotional illnesses; never mind that Boston Children’s care extends far beyond the city to all of New England and the world. I am donating because it is my responsibility, as both a Massachusetts resident and an American citizen, to support institutions and individuals who unfairly become targets of hateful extremist lies. We need to show that we will not tolerate these threats and that we will all help to maintain and strengthen the mission of Boston Children’s.

Alden Mauck

Newton Centre