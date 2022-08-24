Why do we care if other people like the music we do?

As even my parents know by now, Kate Bush’s song — which previously peaked at No. 30 in 1985, a minor hit — is in the midst of a resurgence thanks to the key role it plays in the most recent season of the Netflix show “Stranger Things.” The song, the artist’s only US Top 40 hit, has returned with a vengeance, setting up shop in the top 10 for more than two months. As I type this, it’s at No. 5, its lowest spot in 10 weeks. Only superstars Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, and Lizzo stand between Bush and the top spot. (It would be an ideal cover song for the latter three artists, if any of them are reading.) It also topped Billboard’s Global 200 chart for three weeks. For most of July 2022, 37 years after it was originally released, ”Running Up That Hill” was quite literally the most popular song in the world.

For the past month or so, I’ve had the same Tuesday routine. Insomnia wakes me before my alarm is set to go off and I play my daily puzzles on my phone. Then I go running, walk the dog, and start working on breakfast. If there’s camp that week, I help get my 7-year-old ready and drop him off; otherwise, I figure out what his day’s activities are going to be. And at some point, I check the most recent Billboard Hot 100 chart to see if “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” is still in the top 10.

As someone who’s adored Kate Bush since I was roughly the same age and in the same time period as the kids depicted in “Stranger Things” — I succumbed sometime between her 1986 Peter Gabriel duet “Don’t Give Up” and 1989′s “The Sensual World” — I’m delighted by this. And I’ve been struggling to understand why.

After all, I have nothing to gain personally from Bush’s resurgence. Her albums were already available for streaming and download, so it’s not as though this will bring her music back from the limbo of unavailability (I already have those albums anyway). She releases new music at her pace and her pace alone — her last two collections of new songs came six and 12 years after their predecessors — so it’s unlikely that she’ll feel compelled to strike while the iron is hot. She’s only ever toured once, back in 1979, and if a rapturously received 22-night London residency in 2014 didn’t inspire her to change her stance, then it doesn’t seem likely that having a capital-M Moment will do the trick. So her current success won’t benefit me in any material way.

And while I’m happy for Bush — a person I don’t know and am vanishingly unlikely to ever meet — she has hardly gone uncompensated and unrecognized for her work. In her native United Kingdom, Bush has been a more reliable chart fixture than in the United States, with a healthy handful of top 10 hits and plenty more in the top 40. Her songs have been covered, remixed, and interpolated by British acts for decades.

Kate Bush in 2014. Handout

What’s different is that more people, and especially a younger generation, are listening to Bush now. What’s different is that Bush is suddenly relevant.

That’s an incredibly validating thing. It shouldn’t matter, of course. We should be able to enjoy what we enjoy without having a clearly defined cultural space carved out for it. It should be fine — it is fine — to love an artist, an album, or a song independent of the culture at large. It shouldn’t matter whether future generations care about the music you cherish, so long as it continues to mean something to you.

But it’s a strange thing, our relationship with music. We like to pretend that it’s entirely personal. It’s not. From an early age, we pick up on the social contexts for music: Goths and bluegrass devotees, for instance, have different cultures around the music and performances they love. And whatever our tastes, we look for institutional ways of validating our preferences: chart performance, year-end lists, awards, sales certifications, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. (Had “Stranger Things 4″ come out six months earlier, I contend that three-time nominee Bush would have been easily voted into the most recent class of Hall inductees.) If our music is relevant, that means that we are relevant.

In short, we use music to let us know that we’re not alone. It’s how an artist like Bush can resonate with her fans in the first place, by expressing feelings that they couldn’t articulate without her and demonstrating that others feel the same way. This was precisely why the character Max on “Stranger Things” treasured “Running Up That Hill” to begin with. And it’s how an artist like Bush can serve as the thread tying together communities that might not have formed without her music to connect them.

Bush’s newfound relevance shores up those connections. It strengthens the ones we had, and it creates new ones too. It’s a quick tug on a rope that draws us back, even if only briefly, into a culture that is endlessly fragmented. In an algorithm-driven era, a song like “Running Up That Hill” clawing its way to prominence simultaneously defies the algorithm and draws us in even further. Suddenly, we’re part of the algorithm; the algorithm is us.

Look: I’m a music critic. My bread and butter is talking about the music that I love, in the hope that someone else might fall in love. And when people start doing exactly that, it gives me a charge; that’s more people I get to talk to about Kate Bush, after all. Her victory lap has nothing and everything to do with me. And it makes me happy, for whatever strange reason.

Marc Hirsh can be reached at officialmarc@gmail.com or on Twitter @spacecitymarc.