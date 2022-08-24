Youth hockey remains a world of parents beware

Among the latest head coaches to enter youth hockey’s own hall of shame was Robert Barletta , owner of the Rodman Arena in Walpole and leader of the Walpole Express youth hockey program and the RB Hockey School. Last August, Barletta, 52, was accused of supplying liquor to two of his 20-year-old female coaches and of felony indecent assault against one of them. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

But for now, absent a more robust response from the sport’s governing bodies, it appears that’s the only way to keep its participants safe.

Massachusetts youth hockey has a problem — and it shouldn’t take the constant vigilance of the public and hockey parents to solve it.

By the end of October 2021, Barletta was ruled ineligible to participate in any activity governed by the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee by the US Center for SafeSport, a body authorized by Congress in 2017 in the wake of the USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal. His disqualifying offense is listed on the body’s website as “sexual misconduct.”

Problem is, as recently as earlier this month, Barletta was still on the ice, still coaching. And, according to the most recent reporting by the Globe’s Bob Hohler, it wasn’t until the Globe started asking questions of youth hockey’s two governing bodies here — USA Hockey and Massachusetts Hockey — that they acted to remove Barletta from his on-ice responsibilities.

It wasn’t, by the way, Barletta’s first brush with the law. In 2020, he was accused of assault and battery on a household member, a 29-year-old woman who also coached in his program. That charge was dismissed, as were 2014 charges involving a bar fight.

Sure, Massachusetts Hockey lists a staff of only three on its website, and there are no on-site “hockey police” assigned to make sure at least those suspended or declared ineligible by SafeSport remain out of contact with the vulnerable young people they are charged with coaching.

But these particular governing bodies — Massachusetts Hockey and USA Hockey — have a less than impressive record of dealing with errant coaches even after those coaches’ cases have gone public.

For example, Anthony DeSilva, 51, of Acushnet, who now operates Top Hockey Prospect, a scouting service that boasts of placing 67 players in programs including some governed by USA Hockey and Massachusetts Hockey, was charged in 2012 in Florida with 75 offenses including using a computer to seduce a child. He was at the time owner of the Mass Maple Leafs, a youth hockey program based in Raynham. In 2014 he pleaded no contest to one felony count of “offense against computer users” and was sentenced to time served — 259 days — and four years probation.

He was declared permanently ineligible by SafeSport in 2018, yet continues to function as a consultant, working with young players. And while USA Hockey suspended him in 2012, the general counsel to that organization told Hohler that his independent status leaves them few options other than to advise parents to check the SafeSport website.

And then there’s the case of Carl Gray, now 84, longtime coach and founder of the Assabet Valley girls’ hockey program, accused by several former players of sexual harassment and verbal abuse and the subject of a 2020 Globe report. Gray stepped down after that report but his accusers are still awaiting anything resembling justice from Massachusetts Hockey and USA Hockey.

USA Hockey was supposed to complete its report on Massachusetts Hockey — and presumably its failures to respond to repeated parental complaints — last summer. Its general counsel told the Globe he expects a decision by the end of this month. Gray, meanwhile, goes unmentioned on the SafeSport website.

The website lists some 1,800 individuals who are either declared ineligible or have been suspended. Of those, 175 have been associated with USA Hockey, 19 of them in Massachusetts.

In 2020, USA Hockey adopted a new background screening system undertaken by the National Center for Safety Initiatives for most personnel including coaches, board members and volunteers who come in contact with players under the age of 18. NCSI says it searches two national criminal databases and national sex offender registries plus a local criminal record check. Only Pennsylvania requires a check of the state’s child abuse registry, a state police background check, and an FBI background check.

Being proactive about who coaches certainly can’t hurt. But it also shouldn’t take years to come to terms with accusations of wrongdoing, allowing those accused to continue to remain in contact with young people for whom they remain authority figures.

And so here in Massachusetts the sport of youth hockey remains very much a matter of players and parents beware.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.