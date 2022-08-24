Bill Belichick has turned Patriots defensive coaches into offensive assets before — just ask Josh McDaniels

“Look, I think at the end of the day, Bill has a plan for whatever he wants to do,” McDaniels said Wednesday. “That plan sometimes, he has foresight that some of the rest of us don’t have. I didn’t have it when he pushed me ahead and helped me do that.”

McDaniels, who left for Las Vegas this offseason after 18 years across two stints in New England, used his own tenure with the Patriots as an example to support the team’s new approach to offensive play-calling.

HENDERSON, Nev. — Raiders coach Josh McDaniels has moved on from the Patriots organization, but he’s still preaching a fan-favorite slogan: “In Bill We Trust.”

The Patriots did not name an offensive coordinator following McDaniels’s departure, instead electing to split the duties among coach Bill Belichick, senior football advisor Matt Patricia, and offensive assistant Joe Judge.

There are some questions regarding the setup, as the team also installs a streamlined offensive system. How will Patricia fare on the other side of the ball given his defensive background? How will it affect quarterback Mac Jones’s development?

McDaniels referenced his early years with the Patriots, when he spent one season as a personnel assistant and two as a defensive assistant before settling into his role as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

“All of a sudden, the next thing I’m doing is being ready to call the offense after being on the offensive side for one year,” he recalled. “I remember that nobody believed that that was really the case.”

Despite the changes, McDaniels still recognizes plenty of familiar concepts within his former team. And the Patriots can say the same about what they’ve seen from the Raiders. When Las Vegas ran its two-minute offense during Tuesday’s practice, New England’s players and staff could hear the play calls because no music was playing and immediately knew what to expect.

“Their whole sideline is yelling what it is,” McDaniels said. “I thought that was funny. We didn’t have much success with it. I think there are elements on both sides that they’re probably seeing that and going, ‘Oh I know what that is.’ And then they’re seeing something new and going, ‘Oh that’s a wrinkle here or there.’”

Raiders’ Adams turning heads

The ever-impressive performance of Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is benefitting Patriots on both sides of the ball.

“Being able to line up against a guy like that, knowing that he’s going to give everything you got, it’s not going to do nothing but sharpen my skills as well,” said cornerback Jalen Mills.

No matter the situation, 11-on-11 or one-on-one drills, Adams repeatedly got open with ease during practice this week. Mills managed to win both of his one-on-one reps Wednesday, a challenge he was looking forward to after losing all three on Tuesday.

“He’s one of the best, if not the best in this league,” Mills said.

The Patriots receivers have looked to glean something from Adams, too. Nelson Agholor, for example, has eyed the All-Pro wideout’s shiftiness and ability to change speed at his size.

“They’ve got one of the most polished guys in this league that has a great set of tools,” Agholor said. “When he puts it on tape, I’m definitely studying it and watching it. He’s unique in many ways, but he does some things you can definitely try to imitate.”

Inside the Octagon

After Wednesday’s practice, the Patriots visited the UFC Performance Institute with company president Dana White. Belichick had some fun trying on the title belt . . . Wednesday’s practice marked the final session open to the media. Moving forward, reporters will only be able to attend for a brief stretching period . . . Patriots left tackle Trent Brown continued to collect praise from the Raiders’ defensive line, this time from Chandler Jones. “Trent is a hell of a player,” Jones said. “He is a very big individual. He is hard to get around and his arms are very long. Going against him every day made me a better player. I had to dig deep into my bag to get around him.” . . . After Wednesday’s practice, Patriots safety Devin McCourty caught up with longtime friend and Raiders safety Duron Harmon. The pair’s friendship dates back to their days at Rutgers. Raiders backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham (and his new baby daughter) also caught up with Patriots center David Andrews.

