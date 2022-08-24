Don Coryell, coach who helped modernize NFL passing game, named 2023 Hall of Fame finalist

The former Chargers and Cardinals coach was announced Wednesday as the candidate from a group of 12 coaches and contributors. Coryell will get into the Hall if he is supported by at least 80% of the full Hall of Fame panel of voters next January.

Innovative offensive coach Don Coryell , who helped usher in the modern passing game to the NFL, was picked as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.

But his impact on the game with his famous “Air Coryell” offense in San Diego was transcendent as he took advantage of rule changes that opened up the passing game in the late 1970s and put together an offense that still influences the game today.

Advertisement

After a successful collegiate stint at San Diego State where he helped groom future Hall of Fame coaches John Madden and Joe Gibbs, Coryell took over the St. Louis Cardinals in 1973.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

He led a franchise that won at least 10 games only twice in 53 seasons before he arrived to three straight double-digit win seasons and the team’s only two division titles in St. Louis with Jim Hart as his quarterback. Coryell won Coach of the Year in 1974.

But his greatest success came when he took over the Chargers early in the 1978 season and teamed with Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts to form one of the NFL’s most dynamic passing games.

With an offense that featured pre-snap motion, only one running back, and thrived on throwing the ball downfield, the Chargers changed how offenses played the game.

The success was immediate with the Chargers making the playoffs in Coryell’s first four full seasons with back-to-back trips to the AFC title game in 1980 and ‘81.

Advertisement

A poor defense prevented San Diego from reaching the Super Bowl and the team then failed to post a winning record in his final four seasons.

But during his tenure, the Chargers led the NFL by scoring 26.2 points per game, averaging 390.8 yards per game with 279.5 yards passing per game.

The gap in yards passing between the Chargers and second-place San Francisco (223 per game) was bigger than the gap between the 49ers and the third-worst passing team of that era, the Rams (170.5 yards per game).

Coryell, who was the first coach to win at least 100 games in college and the pros, died in 2010.

The committee considered 11 other candidates along with Coryell: Roone Arledge, Mike Holmgren, Frank Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Art Modell, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, and John Wooten.

Last week, a separate panel picked Super Bowl V MVP Chuck Howley and All-Pro defenders Joe Klecko and Ken Riley as finalists in the seniors category. They also will get in if they get support from at least 80% of voters in January.

The selection committee also could vote in up to five modern era candidates from a pool still to be determined.

The Class of 2023 will be formally enshrined next summer in Canton, Ohio.

Bengals’ Jessie Bates out to show his worth

Bengals safety Jessie Bates said playing under the franchise tag this season will give him a chance to show NFL teams — including his current one — what he is worth.

Advertisement

The 25-year old Bates reported to training camp Tuesday and signed a one-year contract for $12.9 million after staying away amid the contract dispute. He said he loves the game too much to sit out for the season, which was his other option.

“I’m looking at this as an opportunity to prove I’m one of the best safeties in the league,” he said in his first public comments Wednesday.

“I just thought it would be a good time for me to come back a week before the preseason (ends) to be able to start building relationships with guys that just got here, guys that are going to be making the team these next couple weeks,” he said.

Asked why he wasn’t able to reach a long-term deal with the Bengals, Bates said “that’s not my question to answer. It’s a great opportunity for me to present who I am and what I’m about to this franchise and other teams as well.”

Negotiations stop now, but he’ll be free to negotiate after the season with the Bengals and any other team.

He got a warm welcome at the team facility, even if some were surprised to see him.

“You felt the energy in the locker room when he came back,” quarterback Joe Burrow said. “It was a nice jolt.”

Team owner Mike Brown said before training camp that a hinderance in signing anyone else to a long-term deal is that the Bengals have to prepare to pay Burrow and star receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins when their rookie contracts expire in the next few years. All will command expensive deals, whether in Cincinnati or somewhere else.

Advertisement

Bates said he will do some conditioning and not be a full participant yet in practice, which on Wednesday included the first of two joint sessions with the visiting Rams. He said he’ll be ready for the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against Pittsburgh.

Colts lose punter for season

The Colts confirmed that punter Rigoberto Sanchez suffered a season-ending torn Achilles’ tendon during Tuesday’s practice.

“I have to say I’m extremely upset for him,” special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said. “He put in so much hard work this entire offseason and I feel it’s like my son who got hurt. I just, I really feel for him. You’re not going to replace him. He does so much for our team.”

Sanchez has been one of the Colts special teams staples since he won the punting job as an undrafted rookie in 2017. He’s played in all but two games — missing those while he was undergoing cancer treatment in 2020.

Sanchez also is the team’s kickoff specialist and the holder on extra points and field goals.

He’s averaged at least 45.0 yards per punt in three of the past four seasons including 45.3 yards with a net average of 40.3 last season. He’s also been brilliant at pinning teams inside the 20-yard line.

Former Buffalo punter Matt Haack is expected to be one of the front-runners to replace Sanchez.

Advertisement

Ex-Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin retires

Former Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin, who had his left hand amputated at age 4, announced his retirement. Griffin wrote for The Players Tribune that he intends to help others working with the NFL Legends Community. “Football was always Plan B,” Griffin wrote. “My dad used to tell me and my brother that. As kids we had dreamed of playing together in the NFL, but whenever we talked about it, our dad would remind us that if we made it to the league — especially if we got to play together — that would be an added blessing. A bonus. Plan A was to go to college, get an education and do something that would make a positive impact in the world.” Griffin, 27, was a fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018 and reunited him with his twin brother, Shaquill, who was Seattle’s starting cornerback. Shaquem Griffin played 46 regular-season games with Seattle over three seasons. He signed with Miami before the 2021 season but was cut … Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard returned to Giants practice, a little more than eight months after tearing his Achilles’ tendon in a game against Dallas in late December. New York activated its current longest-tenured player off the active-physically unable to perform list. The 29-year-old took part in the afternoon workout, one day before a joint practice with the Jets. Shepard referred questions about whether he would be ready for the season opener at Tennessee to coach Brian Daboll and the medical staff.