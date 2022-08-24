Game 124: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox lost for the fourth time in five games Tuesday, dropping a 9-3 decision to the Blue Jays. Toronto has now won six consecutive games at Fenway Park and holds one of the three wild-card spots.

The Sox dropped to three games below .500 and are seven games back in the wild-card race with 39 games remaining.

The series will resume Wednesday as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello to the mound. The rookie, whose last major-league appearance was Aug. 3, is still searching for his first win in the big leagues. He went on the injured list with a groin strain, then had two minor-league rehab appearances.