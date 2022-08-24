Game 124: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox lost for the fourth time in five games Tuesday, dropping a 9-3 decision to the Blue Jays. Toronto has now won six consecutive games at Fenway Park and holds one of the three wild-card spots.
The Sox dropped to three games below .500 and are seven games back in the wild-card race with 39 games remaining.
The series will resume Wednesday as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello to the mound. The rookie, whose last major-league appearance was Aug. 3, is still searching for his first win in the big leagues. He went on the injured list with a groin strain, then had two minor-league rehab appearances.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
BLUE JAYS (66-55): TBA
Pitching: RHP José Berríos (9-5, 5.39 ERA)
RED SOX (60-63): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (0-3, 8.47 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Blue Jays vs. Bello: Bo Bichette 0-2, Cavan Biggio 1-2, Matt Chapman 1-1, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2-3, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1-3, Teoscar Hernández 0-2, Danny Jansen 0-2, George Springer 2-3, Raimel Tapia 2-2
Red Sox vs. Berríos: Christian Arroyo 1-6, Xander Bogaerts 4-23, Franchy Cordero 0-3, Bobby Dalbec 3-7, Rafael Devers 4-20, Kiké Hernández 1-12, J.D. Martinez 8-23, Reese McGuire 1-2, Tommy Pham 0-3, Kevin Plawecki 0-6, Alex Verdugo 5-11
Stat of the day: The Blue Jays are 11-3 against the Red Sox this season, outscoring Boston 91-45.
Notes: In his one appearance against Toronto on July 24, Bello allowed five runs on nine hits in four innings. … In nine career starts against Boston, Berrios is 1-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 53 ⅔ innings. … The Sox are 4-4 in their last eight games against AL East opponents ... 27 of the Red Sox’ 39 remaining games are within the division.
