Blue Jays at Red Sox | 7:10 p.m. (NESN)

Game 124: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated August 24, 2022, 41 minutes ago
Brayan Bello is still searching for his first win in the majors.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Red Sox lost for the fourth time in five games Tuesday, dropping a 9-3 decision to the Blue Jays. Toronto has now won six consecutive games at Fenway Park and holds one of the three wild-card spots.

The Sox dropped to three games below .500 and are seven games back in the wild-card race with 39 games remaining.

The series will resume Wednesday as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello to the mound. The rookie, whose last major-league appearance was Aug. 3, is still searching for his first win in the big leagues. He went on the injured list with a groin strain, then had two minor-league rehab appearances.

Here is a preview.

Lineups

BLUE JAYS (66-55): TBA

Pitching: RHP José Berríos (9-5, 5.39 ERA)

RED SOX (60-63): TBA

Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (0-3, 8.47 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Bello: Bo Bichette 0-2, Cavan Biggio 1-2, Matt Chapman 1-1, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2-3, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1-3, Teoscar Hernández 0-2, Danny Jansen 0-2, George Springer 2-3, Raimel Tapia 2-2

Red Sox vs. Berríos: Christian Arroyo 1-6, Xander Bogaerts 4-23, Franchy Cordero 0-3, Bobby Dalbec 3-7, Rafael Devers 4-20, Kiké Hernández 1-12, J.D. Martinez 8-23, Reese McGuire 1-2, Tommy Pham 0-3, Kevin Plawecki 0-6, Alex Verdugo 5-11

Stat of the day: The Blue Jays are 11-3 against the Red Sox this season, outscoring Boston 91-45.

Notes: In his one appearance against Toronto on July 24, Bello allowed five runs on nine hits in four innings. … In nine career starts against Boston, Berrios is 1-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 53 ⅔ innings. … The Sox are 4-4 in their last eight games against AL East opponents ... 27 of the Red Sox’ 39 remaining games are within the division.

