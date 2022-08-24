Hingham girls’ soccer has a new coach but same state title aspirations

This is her first season as the girls’ soccer coach at Hingham. But she is hardly a first-year coach. And her team has the look, once again, of a major contender in Division 1.

Mary-Frances Monroe watched from the top of the bleachers at Hingham High early Thursday morning, rotating between her perch on the concrete stairs and the sideline to scout her team from all angles on the last day of tryouts.

Monroe played on the United States national team (2001) before turning pro. And she is back on the sideline as a head coach after a six-year run at the University of Albany, followed by four seasons (2013-17) at the University of Miami.

She is replacing her wife, Sarah Dacey, who was hired as the women’s soccer coach at Curry College in January.

Hingham finished 21-1-1 last fall, the loss 3-2 to Natick in the state final. It is ranked fourth in the country by the United Soccer Coaches.

“I’m very excited, it’s a good group,” said Monroe. “[I feel] very comfortable. I think it’ll be good for them seeing me in the light of actually coaching. Sarah’s so great, I basically helped the goalkeepers out [last year] and did my job. Now it’s good for them to see how I structure things, how I order things, and what my expectations are.”

A sense of familiarity between the team and Monroe helped to make a seamless transition. Senior captains Madison Aughe, Sophie Reale, and Caroline Schiffman step into leadership positions for a team that graduated 14 seniors.

“We graduated a lot of really great personalities that we’re going to miss, but I also think that it gives our rising seniors and juniors a chance to have their voice,” Monroe said. “They’re ready, they’re excited, they’re talented, and they’re ready to win a state championship. They have a chip on their shoulder.”

Reale, an All-American headed to UCLA, and junior Claire Murray, an All-New England selection, will command a lot of attention as center midfielders.

“I think that we know going into the season that we’re going to be competitive, so we need to keep everyone on the same page,” Reale said. “That’s such a big part, how we get along off the field. We’re going to be focusing a lot on communication.”

▪ Cohasset ended last season with a 2-1 overtime heartbreaker to Hamilton-Wenham in the Division 4 final.

With South Shore League MVP Tess Barrett (sophomore) and EMass first-team selection Cat Herman (senior) returning in the midfield, expectations are high.

“With success like that, it puts a target on your back,” said coach Deb Beal, at the helm since 1998. “This upcoming season will be the best team that I’ve ever had.”

A recent commit to Northeastern, Herman scored 25 goals in last fall’s 16-3-2 campaign.

“She scored so many goals and was so consistent,” said Beal. “She’s going to have a great season for us. I mean, she could go in at goalie and still crush it.”

▪ Newton South, which reached the Division 1 semifinals in a 15-1-6 season, returns nine starters. The Lions will play Strongsville, Ohio, the 2020 national high school champion, in a nonleague matchup in October, in addition to an already challenging Dual County League slate.

▪ Acton-Boxborough (14-3-2 in 2021) has nine returning starters and All-New England pick Maya Mathis. The Dual County League MVP shifted forward from center back to anchor the midfield for A-B.

“She has all the tools to play any position on the field,” said coach Ru Sweeney of the UConn commit. “There were moments last year when I played her at the No. 10 [attacking midfielder], and then moved her to holding midfielder, and then moved her to center back, where she’s recruited to play Division 1. She can play wherever we need.”

Senior captain Kacie Benn will anchor the midfield alongside Mathis, with fellow senior captains Paige Maffei (outside back) and Paige Pittorino (goalkeeper) tasked with leading a stingy defense.

“What I really like about this team is the leadership,” said Sweeney. “The six seniors are all great friends. “I’ve seen pictures of all six playing together at the U-10 level. It’s really special.”

Teams to watch

▪ Bishop Feehan — The Shamrocks return their leading scorer, rising junior Kileigh Gorman, who notched 18 goals and 19 assists, from a team that finished 19-2-1 last season.

▪ Hingham — Senior Sophie Reale and junior Claire Murray form one of the state’s most potent midfield duos.

▪ Masconomet — Senior Taylor Bovardi, an EMass first-team selection, scored 13 goals last year in a 17-3-1 season.

▪ Newton South — The Lions return nine starters, including six Dual County League All-Stars, from a team that lost only once last season in a run to the Division 1 semis.

▪ Silver Lake — Sacred Heart commit Shea Kelleher (46 goals, 15 assists) is nine points shy of breaking the program record after leading the Lakers to the Division 2 championship game last season.

Players to watch

Tess Barrett, Cohasset — The South Shore League MVP as a freshman, she racked up 19 goals and 14 assists.

Maya Mathis, Acton-Boxborough — Committed to UConn, she totaled 12 goals and nine assists to earn Dual County MVP and All-New England honors.

Ava Murphy, Winchester — The Lafayette College commit was the Middlesex Liberty MVP last fall in a 21-goal season.

Sophie Reale, Hingham — An All-American who is headed to UCLA, she collected 27 goals and 21 assists in propelling the Harborwomen (21-1-1) to the Division 1 final.

Anya Zub, Franklin — The rising junior propelled the Panthers to the Hockomock League title with 20 goals and six assists.





Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.