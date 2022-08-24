The NBA can move on now that Kevin Durant is staying with the Brooklyn Nets

Those leaks didn’t come from the Celtics. They came from a Nets franchise that was desperate to drum up increased interest in Durant that met their lofty demands. Of course, the Nets did not want to trade Durant. They won in the end. But they were also exposed to the reality that superstars who demand trades don’t always procure even close to equal returns.

What Durant’s decision did is unlock what’s left of the NBA offseason. It allows Jaylen Brown to continue with his weightlifting swimming pool workouts without his name mentioned in trade rumors or feeling as if the Celtics were dangling him in those discussions and didn’t value his worth.

It’s uncertain whether this whole chaotic summer will eventually turn fruitful for Kevin Durant, whether his trade demand and then insistence the Brooklyn Nets fire their general manager and coach to ensure his commitment to the club was effective when he decided to stay without such drastic moves.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Teams such as the Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat were not willing to sacrifice their future — with multiple first-round picks — and their present — with young, rising talent — for a nearly 34-year-old player whose brilliance has been overshadowed by his increasingly surly attitude.

Advertisement

Once considered one of the NBA’s good guys, Durant has become a difficult personality to understand or even admire. He came to Brooklyn three years ago with the express purpose of leading his own team to a championship. The Nets wanted respect since moving to the borough in 2012 and have spared little expense to get there, unsuccessfully.

Signing Durant — along with Kyrie Irving — was supposed to be the move that finally brought a championship to the once forgotten franchise. But the Durant era has been filled with disappointment and pure drama.

Advertisement

Irving has been injured or just uninterested in playing during his three seasons while James Harden wanted out the moment Irving wasn’t engaged. The Nets acquired Ben Simmons for Harden but he was too injured to play and wasn’t available when Brooklyn was swept by the Celtics.

It’s uncertain why Durant wanted out. He encouraged general manager Sean Marks to sign aging DeAndre Jordan to a four-year, $40 million contract to supplant the improving Jarrett Allen at center even though Jordan was in swift decline.

Marks made a series of moves to upgrade the roster over the past few years and then hired Steve Nash after Durant and Irving encouraged him to fire Kenny Atkinson. Marks has made every conceivable move to try to catapult the Nets into contenders and it has failed so far.

Injury ruined the 2020-21 season when Irving and Harden were both hurt in the Eastern Conference semifinals. And the Celtics defense, led by former Brooklyn assistant Ime Udoka (whom the Nets passed on to hire Nash) shut down Durant in a four-game sweep.

Durant should stay in Brooklyn because the franchise has invested so much in his happiness. And the team has yet to field a fully healthy club. This team is expected to be healthy with Simmons beginning to practice and Irving recommitted to the Nets after a disastrous season.

The drama will remain. Durant has to work under two men whom he wanted fired. The chances of Irving going through a season without issues or an unexpected personal hiatus are as good as the Red Sox winning the AL East. Simmons will begin next season having not played in a competitive game in 16 months and there is no certainty he will return to All-Star form.

Advertisement

But those are the Nets problems. The rest of the NBA, including a handful of free agents who were waiting for a final Durant decision, can rest easy and determine their futures. Durant made his trade declaration just before free agency, which not only overshadowed the free-agent frenzy but forced several teams to halt moves and assess their assets for a possible Durant acquisition.

The man has that much talent and that much power. The Celtics were one of those teams that inquired about Durant and Marks presented his asking price, which started with Brown. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has kept Brown abreast of the discussions and assured him the Celtics weren’t leaking trade scenarios to the media.

Brown is mature enough to understand the NBA is a business. And he also understands that a breakthrough season in Boston will make him as untouchable as Jayson Tatum. Brown won’t question the Celtics’ loyalty, but instead he’ll be determined to play well enough to determine his own fate and turn himself into a max player, eventually assuming the same power Durant has, but for more positive means.

The league will learn a lesson from this Durant experience about player empowerment. NBA governors have not been pleased with the pouting acts of Irving, Simmons, Harden and now Durant, and it could have a profound impact on the next collective bargaining agreement.

Advertisement

But now the NBA can move on, concentrate on basketball and shift away from the off-court drama, private trade demands, cryptic Tweets and insatiable personalities — until the next megastar demands a trade.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.