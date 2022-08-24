Patriots training camp report: Offense takes a step forward

Unofficially, Jones completed 20 of 25 passes during 11-on-11 work against Las Vegas’s defense, an uptick over Tuesday’s session, when the offense scuffled some.

“Better,” the Patriots quarterback said when asked about the offense’s performance following Wednesday’s second joint practice with the Raiders.

“Definitely it was a better day for us, but we’ve just got to watch the tape and clean up,” said Jones. “It was a good clean practice.”

The most impressive period came late during a two-minute drill, which Jones capped with a red-zone touchdown pass to Hunter Henry on a “got-to-have-it” play with just four seconds on the clock.

“He made a good catch, and I had time to throw it,” said Jones. “So, a good practice to get that situation, both teams got that situation. That’ll come up for both of us during our seasons. You don’t know when it will happen, but you’ve got to be ready for it.’’

Jones hit Rhamondre Stevenson (check-down), Henry (down the seam), and a crosser to Jakobi Meyers to set up the score. Following a timeout and chat with Bill Belichick, Jones rolled right and pegged a leaping Henry in the middle of the end zone for the walkoff score.

Jones shed some light on what it’s like to be in the huddle before a big play. It’s not always just a play call that he’s communicating to his teammates.

“That’s one of my favorite parts,” he said. “I’m a pretty laidback guy, but I can always give that message like, ‘Hey I need some time here,’ and they always respond really well, which I appreciate.

“It could be a short message like, ‘Hey, make sure you catch it and get down, we’re going to call time out.’ It’s all sorts of things.

“It’s a constant game within the game that we have to keep working on. That’s what I love about being here is I feel so prepared when [situations] come up in the game just based off my experiences. I’m always prepared for what’s coming.”

What’s coming soon is the regular season, and Jones was asked if there’s a sense of urgency for the offense to find its MO before Week 1.

“Coach Belichick has laid it out for us, that we’re going to focus on, ‘All right, how can we just play better? How can we just fundamentally be better?’ ” he said. “Like for me, just throw to the open guy wherever that may be. It could be deep, short, in the middle, it doesn’t really matter.

“For the offensive line, pad level and things like that. So it’s a lot of fundamental stuff that, if you just fix those, it really doesn’t matter what you do X’s-and-O’s-wise, you should be able to compete with the players that we have and all the talent that we have.”

ROLL CALL

Not spotted: LB Harvey Langi and WR Tyquan Thornton.

INJURIES: RB Damien Harris left with a member of the training staff just before the start of full-team drills and did not return. Harris didn’t leave the facility early, though, as he was spotted talking with teammates after practice.

WR Nelson Agholor and RT Isaiah Wynn left for a short bit before returning to the sideline but not to any drills. Justin Herron took Wynn’s spot.

CB Shaun Wade and OL Bill Murray were limited. It was the second straight day Wade watched the end of practice with his shoulder pads off.

DRESS CODE: Full pads.

TOP PLAY

Jones dropped an over-the-shoulder dime to Jakobi Meyers, who had Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig draped on him. Meyers did a nice job tracking the ball and not being distracted by the coverage. Jones sprinted to his receiver for a mini-celebration.

OTHER OBSERVATIONS

▪ Matthew Judon is ready for the season. The disruptive linebacker had a “sack,” a run stuff, and a pass breakup on one drive.

▪ Las Vegas’s Maxx Crosby is a menace. The powerful defensive end has unreal get-off, knee bend, and quickness. Old friend Chandler Jones also is looking pretty spry as he enters Year 11. That’s a scary pass-rushing duo. The AFC West is loaded with good quarterbacks, but they’ll be black and blue when the silver and black come calling.

▪ Davante Adams had another strong day as the Raiders receiver continued to flex his elite skills. His signature play came when he got Jack Jones to bite, then got a step on the rookie on a long sideline touchdown pass from Derek Carr. Adams celebrated by firing the ball through the open door of the weight room.

▪ Jalen Mills had an excellent pass breakup on Adams in an individual drill and said it felt especially good after Adams got the better of him Tuesday. Mills went 3-0 in his one-on-ones.

ODDS AND ENDS

▪ Belichick and Josh McDaniels had a good long chat while their teams went through warmups and stretching.

▪ McDaniels said before practice that he found it amusing that as plays were called from his sideline Tuesday, he could hear the Patriots sideline yelling what was coming. Not surprisingly, loud music was pumped in during those situations Wednesday.

▪ Wouldn’t be surprised if it was former Patriot Brandon Bolden who was in charge of the musical selections, which include: “Rover 2.0″ by BlocBoy JB featuring 21 savage; “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” by DMX; “Trophies,” by Young Money featuring Drake; “Highway to Hell,’’ by AC/DC; and Dj Maze’s version of House of Pain’s “Jump Around.’’

▪ For the third straight day, Raekwon McMillan took a dip after practice in the outdoor pool adjacent to the fields.

▪ This was the final time media will be allowed to watch full practices. Following the final preseason game, media will be allowed to watch only brief windows of each session.

UP NEXT

Thursday: Off day.

Friday: Exhibition Game 3 at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m. (EDT).

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.