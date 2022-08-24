PGA Tour players are taking control of their destiny in an encouraging show of unity

But what made it all so interesting for the future of a sport in crisis is where the real force for such seismic change came from.

That was PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan delivering the official blow to the ongoing threat of the LIV Series Wednesday, using the season-ending Tour Championship to announce sweeping, lucrative changes to the tour. Designed to enrich the top echelon of star players, enhance the level of competition at an elite series of PGA events, and entice any holdouts still considering a defection to stick with the status quo, they delivered a solid strike.

The players.

That’s why it was the man who followed Monahan to the microphone who was truly the star of the day. Rory McIlroy has emerged as the face of golf’s player-empowerment movement, his position alongside BFF and fellow power broker Tiger Woods forcing Monahan and the PGA into changes that, yes, are reactionary and driven by a survival instinct, but also are smart and long overdue.

For McIlroy, Woods, and the PGA players who held a players-only meeting last week to come together and effect change, this is groundbreaking stuff.

“I care deeply about our sport,” said McIlroy. “There’s a lot of players out here that are like-minded and share those views. We are all sort of our own independent businesses and try to compete against each other. This is the first time we all sort of sat down and said, ‘Let’s be business partners. How can we pull together and help everyone, help the entire tour, and help each other?’

“Unfortunately Tiger Woods doesn’t play as much as he used to. Tiger Woods was the single biggest draw we had. We have to recognize that. For the 23 of us in that room, including Tiger, what is the best thing for our tour going forward?”

Our tour.

On that point, Phil Mickelson was never wrong. He knew players should have more control of revenue streams, that the PGA wielded too much power over disbursement and image rights etc. He understood that players should have every avenue to maximize their earning potential. He knew LIV could be just the sort of leverage needed to force some of it to happen.

But as his once-shiny star continues to tarnish amid stories of massive gambling debts, heartless dismissals of Saudi human rights abuses, and a self-absorbed self-interest that remains so off-putting, the players he left behind are stepping in and stepping up.

“As much as I probably don’t want to give Phil any sort of credit at all, yeah, there are certain points he was trying to make,” said McIlroy, “but there’s a way to go about them, a way to collaborate. Get all the top players together, get them on the same page, then go to the Tour.

“This was our collaboration; this was not a renegade group or a power grab trying to take from the PGA Tour. Of course [his ideas] did [have merit]. He just didn’t approach it the right way.”

The PGA has managed to raise the financial stakes without losing the competitive meritocracy that will always distinguish it from LIV’s cash-up-front, no-cut, three-day format. The benefit to the players is clear, with the addition of four more elevated events averaging $20 million purses each, with a $100 million bonus pool for the top 20 players in the Player Impact Program, and with an earnings insurance program that includes a $500,000 start for rookies. Through results on the course or popularity off it, players have every opportunity to crack that top code.

Advertisement

As McIlroy put it to those concerned about a new kind of “have-not-vs.-have-yacht” chasm erupting on the PGA Tour, “You just play better. You work your ass off and play better and you’ll get into these events. Everybody has the same opportunity. That’s the beautiful thing about this tour.”

This tour. The players’ tour. Our tour.

“Today is a culmination of a strength in partnership between not only the tour and the players, but also amongst the players themselves,” Monahan acknowledged. “This is a remarkable time for the tour. We have and always will be the ultimate platform for a player who wants to compete for the trophies and the titles that matter most.

“To now have our top players rally around this organization and commit to a portfolio of tournaments like never before, I think our fans, our partners, our players are going to love it. I promise you, there’s more to come.”

Monahan may have thrown the official punch, but make no mistake: The strength behind it comes from the players.

