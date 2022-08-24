Pirates’ Oneil Cruz breaks record with 122.4 mile-per-hour rocket

Cruz stepped in to face Braves starter Kyle Wright with one on and two outs in the third when he turned on a 91 m.p.h fastball and smashed it off the 21-foot high Clemente Wall in right field.

The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie recorded the hardest-hit ball in the seven years that Major League Baseball has measured exit velocity, lashing a single that came off the bat at 122.4 miles per hour in a 14-2 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

If the goal of swinging a bat is to hit the ball hard, then Oneil Cruz did it better than anyone.

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton previously had the record for the hardest-hit ball, reaching 122.2 m.p.h in 2017 and again last year. MLB began tracking the metric in 2015.

“At the moment, I didn’t even think I hit the ball that hard,” said the 23-year-old Cruz. “When I came into the dugout, some of my teammates shared with me that I hit it 122 (m.p.h). I smiled but deep down inside I was like, ‘Wow, I really hit that ball hard.’ Now, finding out that I broke a record, it means a lot to me. That’s something positive to take away from today’s game.”

Cruz initially thought the ball would clear the fence. Instead, it caromed to Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and Cruz had no shot at extra bases. Acuña might have had an outside shot to get Cruz at first if first baseman Matt Olson had been covering the bag.

“To be honest with you, I did think it was going to go out but I did notice that it was starting to go down and about to hit the fence, that’s when I started running even harder,” Cruz said. “But I did expect it to go out. I didn’t expect it to hit the wall and come right back.”

The Pirates are in the midst of a massive overhaul, one that is relying on the 6-foot-6 Cruz. He made a brief cameo at the end of last season before arriving in the majors to stay on June 20. He’s batting .199 with 10 homers and 30 RBIs.

Subway Series draws record viewers for Mets

A 4-2 loss to the Yankees in the Subway Series finale was the Mets’ most-viewed game in the 17-year history of the SNY network.

The game between first-place teams at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night was seen by 817,516 viewers, SNY said Wednesday. That topped the previous high of 806,047 for the final game at Shea Stadium on Sept. 28, 2008.

The second Subway Series game was not televised by the Yankees’ YES network and the Yankees’ broadcast was available as a stream on Amazon Prime, which has not released viewer figures for its Yankees games.

The Yankees’ 4-2 win on Monday night was seen by nearly 1.1 million viewers on television: 617,000 on YES and 458,452 for the Mets’ broadcast on over-the-air WPIX.

Braves drill slumping Pirates 14-2, complete sweep

The Atlanta Braves are being careful with Kyle Wright, doing what they can to make sure their latest potential ace on a staff seemingly stuffed with them can keep the momentum going during his breakout season.

The World Series champions gave Wright a couple extra days off following a start against Boston earlier this month, leery of his workload. The rest seemingly has him refreshed for the stretch drive.

The 26-year-old allowed two hits over seven efficient innings and the Braves completed a three-game sweep of Pittsburgh by drilling the sloppy Pirates 14-2.

Wright needed just 73 pitches to record 21 outs but missed a chance to pitch into the eighth when his teammates erupted for seven runs in the top of the inning, highlighted by Matt Olson’s grand slam that bounced into the Allegheny River.

“I’ve never finished a game in the big leagues, so I would have loved to have gotten that,” Wright said. “But runs are cool too, especially grand slams.”

Wright and Atlanta manager Brian Snitker chatted briefly about letting him continue. Once Olson’s 27th home run landed and the Pirates signaled a pitching change that made an already long inning even longer, Wright knew his day was over.

“I was being a little selfish (by wanting to stay in),” Wright said. “But that was an awesome home run.”

Wright (16-5) struck out eight and walked one to tie Houston’s Justin Verlander and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin for most victories in the majors.

Manning throws six scoreless, Tigers split with Giants

Matt Manning threw six scoreless innings and the Detroit Tigers scored all six of their runs in the fifth to beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1 and split a two-game series.

“He escaped the issues early and really finished strong,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “It’s about as good a finish as you can have. It’s just nice to see him walk off the mound with a lot of confidence.”

Manning (1-1) allowed five hits, walked none, and struck out a career-high eight, including his final three batters, in his first win since last Sept. 15 against Milwaukee.

“I think I just made pitches when I had to,” Manning said. “I didn’t come out of the gate super sharp but as the game went on, I had a good second inning, and then after that I was just trying to put some good at-bats together, make sure I didn’t walk any people and try to get as many first-pitch strikes as I could.”

Victor Reyes and Willi Castro each drove in two runs while Kody Clemens and Harold Castro each drove in one with two out in the bottom of the fifth. All six runs were charged to Logan Webb (11-7), who was pulled after Harold Castro’s single made it 4-0. Willi Castro greeted reliever Thomas Szapucki with a two-run double.