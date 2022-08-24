Red Sox bats can’t get job done when it matters in extra-inning loss to Blue Jays

When the Sox couldn’t score in the home half of the ninth, though, their time in this one had run out.

They kept the game knotted at 2 apiece after scoreless efforts by Garrett Whitlock in the seventh and eighth and John Schreiber in the ninth.

The Red Sox, depleted by injury, had a chance with their crew of mostly backups Wednesday evening against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays had the automatic runner on second and George Springer at the plate to begin the 10th. Meanwhile, the Sox had Ryan Brasier on the hill. Springer jumped on a first-pitch fastball from Brasier for a double off the Green Monster, scoring what ended up being the winning run in a 3-2 Toronto win at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox had hitters 2, 3, and 4 in their lineup up in the bottom of the frame in Alex Verdugo, J.D. Martinez, and Rafael Devers, but left with nothing to show for it. The Blue Jays intentionally walked Devers with two outs, bringing up Kiké Hernández, who struck out on a 98-mile-per-hour heater to end the contest.

The Sox are 60-64 and will try to avoid the sweep Thursday.

Red Sox starter Brayan Bello’s brief tenure with the team has been marked by his inability to avoid the big inning.

In his rookie debut against the Rays, there was the three-run third. In his following start, also against the Rays, there was the three-run second. His next outing against the Blue Jays? A five-run first.

In the fourth inning against the Jays Wednesday, it looked like Bello was in for another one of those moments. He worked three scoreless innings, but George Springer led off the fourth with a single up the middle. Then, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. negotiated a five-pitch walk. With the Red Sox leading, 2-0, on a Franchy Cordero two-run homer in the second, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounded a ball toward Rafael Devers at third. Devers initiated what was almost a double play, but the hustling Gurriel just beat Kiké Hernández’s throw to first. Springer moved to third, making it first and third with one out and Alejandro Kirk at the dish. Kirk stroked an 0-1 sinker to left field making it a one-run ballgame.

It was clear the Jays made an adjustment the second time through the order. And after a mound visit from pitching coach Dave Bush, Bello countered. After throwing his sinker roughly 60 percent of the time leading up to the fourth, Bello began incorporating his changeup, his second-best pitch. It helped quell the bats of an overly-aggressive Blue Jays’ lineup. With runners on first and second and still one out, Bello got Teoscar Hernandez on the changeup for a swinging strikeout. Then, he struck out Bo Bichette swinging on the changeup to end the threat. Between Hernandez and Bichette, Bello tossed five changeups, producing four swings-and-misses, helping guide him to a five-inning performance in which the righthander yielded just two runs on six hits while striking out a career-high seven.

Bello’s early struggle to avoid the big inning is common for a rookie. The knack that Bello showed Wednesday in making the adjustment isn’t as common.

With a lineup that evoked the image of a spring training contest, the Red Sox didn’t produce much offense against Jose Berrios besides Cordero’s blast. Berrios, who hasn’t pitched well this year, generating a whopping 5.39 ERA before Wednesday, pretty much had his way with the Sox. The righthander worked six innings, yielding just five hits while striking out six.

