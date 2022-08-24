2023 Red Sox schedule: Season to begin at Fenway Park, and Sox will face every MLB team next year

The Red Sox will open the 2023 season at Fenway Park against the Orioles on March 30.

Major League Baseball released the schedules for all 30 teams for the 2023 season, which will have a more balanced format featuring matchups against all 29 other clubs for the first time. The Red Sox will play at least one series against every team in the National League and two fewer series against each of their AL East opponents.

The Red Sox will play 52 division games, 64 other intraleague games, and 46 interleague games. In 2022, the breakdown was 76 division games, 66 other intraleague games, and 20 interleague games.