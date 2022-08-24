Watch: Texas outfielder delivers web gem at Little League World Series

At the Little League World Series Wednesday night, Corey Kahn of Pearland, Texas, delivered a defensive gem in the third inning of their contest against Hollidaysburg, Pa.
With Pearland holding a 4-3 lead, Kahn, playing left field, pulled back a would-be homer that allowed the Texas team to maintain the advantage.
"One of the greatest plays you will ever see at the Little League World Series!"— Little League (@LittleLeague) August 25, 2022
We agree @karlravechespn 👏 pic.twitter.com/LLDLWX3Fi0
