Little League

Watch: Texas outfielder delivers web gem at Little League World Series

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated August 24, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Corey Kahn of Pearland, Texas delivered a defensive highlight Wednesday night at the Little League World Series.Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

At the Little League World Series Wednesday night, Corey Kahn of Pearland, Texas, delivered a defensive gem in the third inning of their contest against Hollidaysburg, Pa.

With Pearland holding a 4-3 lead, Kahn, playing left field, pulled back a would-be homer that allowed the Texas team to maintain the advantage.

