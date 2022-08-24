A new generation of voters will test Angola’s longtime governing party

Across southern Africa, historic political movements are falling out of favor among younger urban voters for whom economic obstacles are beginning to outweigh nostalgic rhetoric. In Angola’s capital, Luanda, where streets are named for war heroes, the youths are largely unemployed, as is more than 30 percent of the population.

The Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola, a liberation army turned political party, is expected to win — as it has in four previous elections. But while the result is unlikely to be a surprise, analysts will be watching the margin closely for signs about the country’s political future.

LUANDA, Angola — A new generation of Angolans, many disillusioned with their country’s political system and corruption, voted for the first time Wednesday, posing a challenge to a governing party that has traditionally presented its continued dominance as a stable alternative to the country’s bloody past.

Half the voters in the country are younger than 35. Those who do find jobs in Angola, Africa’s second-largest oil producer, work mostly in the informal sector, often as food vendors or motorcycle drivers.

This generation, disaffected by the governing party, is more willing to speak out.

“This will be my first time voting, and I can tell you, I’ve made up my mind really easily,” said Carlos Quitembe, 22, holding up three fingers, a gesture referring to the opposition party’s position on the ballot.

The main opposition party, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola, or UNITA, was the wartime foe of the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola, or MPLA. The two parties were born as guerrilla movements that drove out Portuguese colonists in 1975 but turned on each other in a bitter civil war that ended in 2002.

UNITA has tried to rebrand itself as a party for urban voters. For the first time, it is led not by a former guerrilla fighter but by a charismatic former exile, Adalberto Costa Júnior, who returned from Europe and used social media to build his base. Costa has joined forces with civil society groups, smaller opposition movements, and disgruntled members of the governing party on an anticorruption ticket.

The opposition has fielded candidates “representing an open mind to build the future, not a partisan proposal but solutions for the big problems Angola has now,” Costa said. That coalition, he said, is held together by the need to overhaul the electoral system that favors the dominant party.

In Angola’s electoral system, voters cast a single ballot to select their party of choice for provincial and national seats. Card-carrying members of the party decide the list of candidates, and the leader of the winning party becomes president of the country.

President João Lourenço is seeking a second term, asking for more time to make good on his 2017 election promises to fight corruption and build the economy. A former guerrilla fighter who later became defense minister, Lourenço was hand-picked by longtime president José Eduardo dos Santos as his successor. Once in power, Lourenço turned on dos Santos, blaming his administration for Angola’s economic malaise. He prosecuted one of dos Santos’s children for corruption and tried to charge another.

But as the economy stagnated, this tactic began to backfire, as people directed their anger at Lourenço, dismissing his anticorruption efforts as factional fighting instead of real reform. Lourenço’s party has also leaned on nostalgia for its glory years as a liberation movement, analysts said. After dos Santos died last month, a fight ensued between some of his adult children and his widow, backed by the government, over where to bury his body.

Lourenço’s office did not respond to numerous requests for comment.

His party, which has been in power since 1975, controls the state and its budget. State media spotlights the governing party, while the constitutional court is packed with pro-MPLA justices. This is why Angola’s election is unlikely to be free or fair, said Borges Nhamirre, a consultant with the Institute of Security Studies, headquartered in South Africa.

A June poll by the Mudei Civic Movement, a citizen-based election monitoring group, found the MPLA trailing by 19 percentage points behind the opposition coalition, while an earlier poll by the continental research group Afrobarometer showed the MPLA winning by its lowest margin yet.

In response, a state-owned broadcaster conducted its own poll, which showed the governing party far ahead of its rival. In May, the MPLA majority in parliament passed a law restricting polling, forcing polling agencies to pay large sums of money as purported assurance of their legitimacy.

The voters’ roll is also packed with the names of dead people, opposition groups and civil society groups say.

“My brother and I were shocked to find out that our father, who died nine years ago, is registered to vote,” said Adérito Malungo, who plans to vote in Luanda.

Any demonstrations in the face of these irregularities are likely to face a bloody crackdown, according to scenarios mapped out by security analysts, as the military and the police are firmly controlled by MPLA loyalists. Results will begin trickling in within the first 24 hours after the vote, but it is unclear when the final tally will be announced.