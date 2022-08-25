Author readings around Boston Aug. 28-Sept. 3

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Taylor Jenkins Reid (“Carrie Soto Is Back”) reads at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $29.75 for admission and a copy of the book).
TUESDAY
Janis Robinson Daly (“The Unlocked Path”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Dan Bouk (“Democracy’s Data: The Hidden Stories in the U.S. Census and How to Read Them”) reads at 6 p.m. at the New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . Paris Spies-Gans (“A Revolution on Canvas: The Rise of Women Artists in Britain and France, 1760-1830″) is in conversation with Joseph Leo Koerner in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Karen M. McManus (”Nothing More to Tell”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
WEDNESDAY
Jan Beatty (“American Bastard”), Angela Narciso Torres (“What Happens Is Neither”) and Lesley Wheeler (“Poetry’s Possible Worlds”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Mary Katherine Backstrom (“Crazy Joy: Finding Wild Happiness in a World That’s Upside Down”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers (tickets are $28.69 for admission and a copy of the book).
THURSDAY
Jay Baruch (“Tornado of Life: A Doctor’s Journey Through Constraints and Creativity in the ER”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore.
FRIDAY
Sara Farizan (“Dead Flip”) and Karen M. McManus (“Nothing More to Tell”) read in person at 6 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Amanda Foody and Christine Lynn Herman (“All of Our Demise”) are in conversation with Janella Angeles and Mara Fitzgerald in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
