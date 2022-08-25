Examining medical illustrations, a celebration at the Carle, and a look at the New England fishing industry

Art and science make a profound union in medical illustration, and an accessible and illuminating new guide to the field highlights and explains this crucial and always-evolving part of medicine. In “ MedSpeak Illuminated ” (Kent State), François Luks, a professor of surgery at the Brown University medical school and pediatric surgeon-in-chief at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, adapts a class he’s been teaching at Brown and RISD. “The ideal attributes of medical illustrators are very similar to those of the best doctors: astute observers, skilled at their craft, and excellent communicators,” Luks writes. The book is less how to draw a gall bladder or the anastomosis of the inferior vena cava in the liver, and more about what it is to communicate the human body in a visual language in the clearest and most straightforward way. Luks also addresses the historic over-focus to the white male body as standard example, and the checkered past of how doctors and scientists were able to obtain bodies to dissect. A number of paintings and illustrations, ancient and modern, augment Luks’s text, from Thomas Eakins and Leonardo da Vinci to a 2-D model of cell membrane excrescences. For artists, doctors, and anyone interested in how the workings of our bodies have been communicated through time, Luks has made an enlightening, and at times playful guide showing us ways in which illustration clarifies and organizes the wet chaos in all of us.

A birthday for Carle

The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, and an exhibit opening this Saturday honors some milestones in books by its namesake. “Eric Carle’s Book Birthdays” showcases 50 original artworks from 13 of Carle’s books which celebrate their 20th, 25th, and 50th birthdays this year and next. In the early 1970s, Carle, who died in the spring of 2021 at age 91, made his bright and lively collage illustrations the way many kids in art class might, with store-bought tissue paper and rubber cement. As a result, you can see the way time has deepened and altered the colors. Some of the 50-year-old books include “The Very Long Tail”; “I See a Song”; and “The Secret Birthday Message.” From the late 90s and early 2000s, illustrations appear from “‘Slowly, Slowly, Slowly,’ Said the Sloth,” “Hello, Red Fox,” and “You Can Make a Collage,” among others. The curators wanted to create the energy of a child’s birthday party for the exhibit, with surprise presents, streamers, and a large birthday cake. Carle’s rabbits, anteaters, aardvarks, beavers, and skunks, among many other creatures, animal, insect, and otherwise, have a vitality and presence that lasts through the decades. More at https://www.carlemuseum.org/explore-art/exhibitions/upcoming-exhibition/eric-carles-book-birthdays.

Fishing in a new age

“New England is a good case study for the rise, fall, and rebirth of an ancient industry,” writes South Coast based writer Nicholas P. Sullivan in “The Blue Revolution: Hunting, Harvesting, and Farming Seafood in the Information Age” (Island). Sullivan aims his lens on fishing in New England, and particularly New Bedford, as a way of examining the global fishing industry, its past, present, and future, examining the transformation taking place in commercial fishing and the technological advances that are changing the way fish get caught, looking at both marine farming and wild-capture fisheries. He writes of the the burgeoning “local-catch” movement, as well as innovations in techniques for catching and farming that eases pressure on the fish populations and increases the money for the people catching the fish, looking at the way “communities are tactically leveraging valuable marine know-how and assets to build a new BlueTech economy in the postindustrial age.”

Coming out

Pick of the week

Stef Kiper Schmidt at Water Street Bookstore in Exeter, New Hampshire, recommends “Small Game” by Blair Braverman (Ecco): “Mara is a contestant on a new show called ‘Civilization.’ She and four others are dropped in the middle of nowhere and if they can survive for six weeks, they each get $100k. Mara, who teaches surviving in the wilderness, is confident she can make it, and change her life in the process. But one day they wake up and realize no one is filming them anymore. They really are on their own. It’s so good! Suspenseful, great writing, wonderful characters.”

