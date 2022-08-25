Gabino Iglesias and reading for the ‘controlled chaos’ of scary books

In his genre-bending and acclaimed novel, “ The Devil Takes You Home ,” Gabino Iglesias blends magical realism, meditations on religiosity, and commentary on the drug trade to tell the story of a father who, having lost everything, becomes a cartel hit man. He regularly reviews books for outlets such as NPR and the San Francisco Chronicle. The Puerto Rico native lives in Austin, Texas.

IGLESIAS: I read many books at once so there’s quite a list. I just finished Paul Tremblay’s “The Pallbearers Club,” which was absolutely outstanding. It’s one of those rare books that pull on two voices at once, the main character and a character that corrects things in the margins. I am also reading Ronald Malfi’s “Black Mouth” and May Cobb’s “My Summer Darlings.” Cobb is the only writer who can make me care about wealthy, white women who don’t work. Her novels always start with them drinking wine and sitting around the pool and then things get weird, gritty, and crimey.

BOOKS: Anything else?

IGLESIAS: I’m also reading Amina Akhtar’s new thriller “Kismet.” She has an outstanding sense of humor. It’s important to have those moments of humor in a really dark book to allow readers to breathe.

BOOKS: How would you describe your taste in fiction?

IGLESIAS: Dark stuff. Noir, mystery thrillers, horror, bizzarro fiction, dark sci-fi. I’m so sad I want to murder the world type of poetry.

BOOKS: Do you read mostly recently published books?

IGLESIAS: Yes, about 90 percent recently published books because I review books.

BOOKS: How much of your reading is reviewing versus personal?

IGLESIAS: They mesh. I don’t pitch anything I don’t think I’ll enjoy because then I’m stuck with it. I’m not a big fan of writing negative reviews. Writers don’t need my help to not sell their books.

BOOKS: What have been your best reads of the summer?

IGLESIAS: I loved Blake Crouch’s “Upgrade,” which I read in early June. I’m still thinking about it. It’s a very high-tech, near future sci-fi narrative about a man who tried to help his mom make the world a better place and they accidentally kill 200 million people playing around with genetics.

BOOKS: How long have you been reading horror?

IGLESIAS: I was not the best kid at school so I was always getting kicked out of class. There was no place to go except the library. I was 12 or 13 when I found Horacio Quiroga’s “Tales of Love of Madness and of Death” there. I read that and that sent me down a rabbit hole of Edgar Allen Poe, H.P. Lovecraft, Stephen King, and Bentley Little. Not the best YA books for kids but that was my reading.

BOOKS: Did growing up in Puerto Rico shape you as a reader in some way?

IGLESIAS: It made me hungry for books. We didn’t have the Internet until 1998. There was decade from when I started reading that we have a chain bookstore, like a Borders. It took me a while to discover Amazon. It made me want more books and bookstores. When I moved to Austin in 2008 I was in heaven.

BOOKS: Who are your favorite horror writers now?

IGLESIAS: I would start with the African American writer Tananarive Due, a legend in horror fiction. She wrote “The Between.” Silvia Moreno-Garcia is one of the best in the game right now. The last novel of hers, “Velvet Was the Night,” is not horror. It’s political, 1970s noir. That wasn’t as huge as her novel “Mexican Gothic.” I loved that too but I would like “Velvet Was the Night” to get more love.

BOOKS: Has anything been too disgusting or scary for you to read?

IGLESIAS: Not really. I used to read a lot of horror from places like Deadite Press, which publishes Ryan Harding and Edward Lee. If you read Lee early on you will develop the stomach for anything horror literature throws your way.

BOOKS: What would you read to relax or for comfort?

IGLESIAS: I don’t look for that. My escape into fiction will be incredibly dark but it’s controlled chaos. I can choose when the nightmare ends. I can go close the book and look at cartoons or walk the dogs.

