John Boyega makes ‘Breaking’

“Breaking” tells his story (some names have been changed). Easley (John Boyega) is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and barely making enough money to afford cellphone time to speak with his daughter, Kiah (London Covington), let alone pay the rent on his hotel room, when this financial setback leads him to take drastic action. Tragedy ensues.

Director Abi Damaris Corbin’s script, co-written with Kwame Kwei-Armah, is based on a Task & Purpose magazine article by Aaron Gell. Frustrated with the level of bureaucracy involved in his attempts to rectify this matter, the real-life Easley walked into a Cobb County Wells Fargo bank on July 7, 2017, and, claiming to have a bomb, took two women hostage. His intention was to draw attention to his plight through the news outlets that would turn out to cover what they assumed was a robbery. His actions seem extreme, but Boyega’s performance makes the viewer feel his desperation.

“Breaking” opens with Easley walking along dangerous highways, off-ramps, and tunnels en route to the nonprofit hotel he’s been living at since his separation from his wife, Cassandra (Olivia Washington). During a phone call, she asks him if he’s taken his medication, alluding to a possible mental illness. Indeed, when Easley enters the bank where branch manager Estel Valerie (Nicole Beharie) and bank teller Rosa Diaz (Selenis Leyva) will become his only hostages, he exhibits enhanced signs of paranoia and schizophrenia. Corbin’s camera darts around, often putting the audience in Easley’s mind-set. Editor Chris Witt seamlessly transitions into flashbacks that show Easley’s botched, in-person experience at the VA. The score by Michael Abels (“Nope”) is tense without being overbearing.

The real-life women Easley held hostage later said he was exceptionally polite, constantly apologizing, and offering to make sure they were freed before he detonated the bomb. Boyega is excellent at portraying this composure, though he gets a few moments where he is perilously close to snapping. Beharie is just as good, trying to keep Rosa calm while attempting to appeal to Easley’s better nature. She offers him the money from the bank till — it’s insured, she tells him — but Easley is hellbent on getting it from the VA. When the movie stays focused on the three characters in the bank, it has a taut energy that glosses over some of the bumpier dialogue and easy grabs for emotion. Several moments of gallows humor are genuinely funny.

It’s when Corbin and company focus on other characters, such as Connie Britton’s news reporter, that “Breaking” shows the thinness of its writing. Easley’s family is mostly used as props, and the newsroom scenes take an eternity to play out. Making the most of a very underdeveloped role, however, is the late Michael Kenneth Williams in his final performance. As hostage negotiator Eli Bernard, Williams continued his streak of making three-course meals out of appetizer-level roles. His rapport with Boyega showcases two great actors at the top of their game. A fellow Marine, Bernard bonds with Easley while battling the white police officer counterparts who want a quicker resolution. One wishes Williams had more screen time.

Michael Kenneth Williams in "Breaking." Courtesy of BLEECKER ST

“Breaking” wants to depict the plight of so many veterans who’ve come home from war only to discover an uncaring world that provided no help for their trauma. It also seeks to highlight the treatment of criminals when they are minorities. That Easley, his hostages, and his negotiator are all people of color adds a dimension to the film where everyone considers, without hesitation, that things will not end well regardless of how cooperative the hostage taker is. The film’s abrupt ending is a missed opportunity to shore up its thesis statement. Again, that’s a script issue. The performances by Beharie, Williams, and especially Boyega ultimately save the film.

★★★

BREAKING

Directed by Abi Damaris Corbin. Written by Corbin and Kwame Kwei-Armah. Starring John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva, Olivia Washington, London Covington, Connie Britton, and Michael Kenneth Williams. 103 minutes. Boston theaters, suburbs. PG-13 (tense hostage situations, some profanity, and the bloody aftermath of a fatal gunshot).