Limani, a new Greek seafood restaurant in Chestnut Hill, has a dazzling setting

Where to Limani on The Street in Chestnut Hill, where a large, but sparsely populated, display case for fresh fish on ice shares space with customers in the dining room.
Why The restaurant is a third location of a New York City and Long Island establishment specializing in Greek food and seafood.
The back story When you enter at the ground level, which will soon be a wine bar, no one is there to greet you. Find your way one flight up to the dining room, where the centerpiece is a startlingly bright, round chandelier; many starburst pendants hang in the room, which has a white, light decor and pale wood throughout. And you’re not in Florida. The room, which seats 240, says luxury. Manager Alper Sensoy, raised in Istanbul, checks on every table, and couldn’t be more charming. He moves through the dining room like a seasoned maitre d’ but he hasn’t taught servers to smile.
What to eat Grilled calamari are excellent. Pudgy Greek fries, sprinkled sparingly with oregano and kefalograviera cheese, are not that crisp but hot and delicious. Spanakopita is a generous serving (it could be an entree) but needs a few more minutes in the oven. Halibut steak is perfect, a thick cut, flaky, sweet, ocean-y. In the middle of August, the accompanying “seasonal” vegetables are broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots. Sensoy says that fish comes daily from New York and the reason for the sparse display case is that the restaurant is trying to serve only the freshest fish.
What to drink The bartender mixes a fine, rye whiskey Old Fashioned with classic ingredients and ideal proportions. The wine list, with a smattering of Greek bottles, is strictly business class: lots of important producers in prestige appellations, but not much in the way of fun or adventure.
The takeaway A $32 prix-fixe lunch looks like a good deal, since you’ll hardly get an entree at dinner for that price (the range is $24 to $68). Everything here is done with a flourish and it’s one of those dining rooms that could be intimidating. Except it can’t be when the cold bread tastes like scali and the menus are presented to our table upside down. The Street, 33 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill, 617-545-0000, www.limani.com/chestnut-hill
