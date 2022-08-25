Limani, a new Greek seafood restaurant in Chestnut Hill, has a dazzling setting

Where to Limani on The Street in Chestnut Hill, where a large, but sparsely populated, display case for fresh fish on ice shares space with customers in the dining room.

Why The restaurant is a third location of a New York City and Long Island establishment specializing in Greek food and seafood.

The back story When you enter at the ground level, which will soon be a wine bar, no one is there to greet you. Find your way one flight up to the dining room, where the centerpiece is a startlingly bright, round chandelier; many starburst pendants hang in the room, which has a white, light decor and pale wood throughout. And you’re not in Florida. The room, which seats 240, says luxury. Manager Alper Sensoy, raised in Istanbul, checks on every table, and couldn’t be more charming. He moves through the dining room like a seasoned maitre d’ but he hasn’t taught servers to smile.