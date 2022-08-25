Local bestsellers for the week ended Aug. 21

2. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

4. Sea of Tranquility Emily St. John Mandel Knopf

5. Mercury Pictures Presents Anthony Marra Hogarth

6. The Hotel Nantucket Elin Hilderbrand Little, Brown

7. The Last White Man Mohsin Hamid Riverhead

8. The It Girl Ruth Ware Gallery/Scout Press

9. Elizabeth Finch Julian Barnes Knopf

10. Fellowship Point Alice Elliott Dark Scribner

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

2. Dirtbag, Massachusetts: A Confessional Isaac Fitzgerald Bloomsbury Publishing

3. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Little, Brown

4. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

5. Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe David Maraniss Simon & Schuster

6. Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure Rinker Buck Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster

7. Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks Patrick Radden Keefe Doubleday

8. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

9. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

10. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

3. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

4. Ugly Love Colleen Hoover Atria

5. Book Lovers Emily Henry Berkley

6. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

7. Every Summer After Carley Fortune Berkley

8. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

9. November 9 Colleen Hoover Atria

10. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkley

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin Press

4. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

5. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

6. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

7. Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship Catherine Raven Spiegel & Grau

8. Educated: A Memoir Tara Westover Random House

9. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

10. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Aug. 21. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.